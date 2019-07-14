AUBURN
Youth baseball registration open
Registration for Auburn’s youth baseball teams is open through Aug. 2.
Auburn Youth Athletics runs six divisions: Rookie Ball (4U), T-Ball (6U), Pee Wee (8U), Minors (10U), Majors (12U) and Pony (14U). Registration fees range from $65 to $140.
The fall baseball season will take place Aug. 3 to Oct. 18. Games will take place Monday through Saturday at Victor Lord Park, Lions Club Park and Auburn City Fields. Pony division teams will also play in Gwinnett County.
For more information, including required equipment, or to register, visit www.auburnyouthathletics.org.
Volunteers are also needed to coach the teams. For more information, call Auburn Parks and Leisure Director Michael Parks at 770-963-4002 ext. 230.
BARROW COUNTY
Winder throws luau for new school year
In the Hawaiian language, “Aloha” can mean hello or goodbye. Winder will say “aloha” to summer and “aloha” to a new school year with a luau from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10.
The luau will take place on the field at the Center for Innovative Teaching, 84 W. Midland Ave. The Center is located next to the Winder Public Library, 189 Bellview St. Admission is free.
The event will feature music, games, hula dancing, face painting, photo booths, craft stations, giveaways and more. Food trucks will be on site with items available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.cityofwinder.com.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec offers painting, mocktails
Enjoy morning mocktails and light brunch refreshments while painting along with guided instruction at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center.
Canvas Mocktails is open to adults and teens who are at least 15. The cost for the event is $15 per person.
Register for the event online by Aug. 28 at www.gwinnettparks.com. Click on “Event Registration” and enter event code PVP 31435.
The Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
‘Captain Marvel’ to be shown on Town Green
Discover Captain Marvel’s origin story at the upcoming Movie Under the Stars on the Braselton Town Green.
“Captain Marvel,” the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be shown at dusk Saturday on the Town Green.
Brie Larson stars as “Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero film. The movie is rated PG-13.
For more information, visit www.downtownbraselton.com.
BUFORD
Community Health Fair planned for July 27
The next Gwinnett County Community Health Fair is nearing.
The event, sponsored by the Gwinnett Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
The Community Health Fair will feature exhibitors, fitness demos, health screenings, wellness presentations, giveaways and blood drives. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 678-277-0855.
DACULA
Stargazing planned at Harbins Park
Spend an evening stargazing at Harbins Park in Dacula.
No experience in stargazing is necessary for the event. Telescopes will be available, but participants can also bring their own.
The event will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbins Park, 2995 Luke Edwards Road in Dacula. The event is open to those ages 5 and up. The cost is $2 per person.
Register for the event by Wednesday online at www.gwinnettparks.com. Click on “Event Registration” and enter event code HRP34005.
DULUTH
Blind pianist to give free concert
For four decades, Ken Medema has inspired people through storytelling and music.
Blind from birth, Medema sees and hearts with heart and mind, mixing melody, comedy and heart-warming messages in musical performances, according to a news release. Though he has recorded 40 albums, Medema’s talent shines in his live performances, which include creatively improvised musical pieces that flow from conversations with audience members.
Medema will share his talents in a free concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 3700 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The public is invited to attend. The concert is free, but an offering will be collected to share with the Duluth Co-op.
GRAYSON
Christmas in July returns to Grayson
The city of Grayson will celebrate the spirit of Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway.
Christmas in July is an arts and crafts festival that includes vendors selling everything from jewelry to wreaths and wood carvings to photography.
Children’s activities will take place throughout the park, Christmas music will be played and photos with Santa will be available.
For more information, visit www.cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
City’s credit rating upgraded
S&P Global has upgraded the city of Lawrenceville’s credit rating to AA with a stable outlook.
The upgrade reflects the city’s improved financial management practices as well as its recent and future development projects projected to spur continued economic expansion and increase the city’s utility customer base and property values in the area, according to a news release.
“The City is in a very strong financial position when it comes to transparency and preparedness,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said in the news release. “The Citizens Finance Review Committee together with our staff have done an excellent job organizing our finances so that the community at-large can understand where we are investing their funds and how those investments will return to their City.
“This major shift in internal best-practices along with a more strategic public engagement process laid the foundation for our upgraded rating.”
S&P Global considered a multitude of factors including the area’s growing economic health, strong institutional financial policies and management, solid budgetary performance with flexibility and an overall strengthening in municipal management.
S&P’s report cited the city’s management as being “very strong, with strong financial policies and practices under [S&P’s] Financial Management Assessment (FMA) methodology,” the news release states.
“What is most exciting about this news is that we have been able to upgrade our credit rating without increasing the tax burden on our residents,” Warbington said. “Thanks to the leadership and vision of Mayor and Council, a sound enterprise operation with a balanced millage rate continue to keep the City in a solid economic position with a positive outlook for our future.”
A copy of S&P Global’s executive summary can be found on the city’s website at www.lawrencevillega.org.
LILBURN
10th National Night Out planned for Aug. 6
The Lilburn Police Department will host its 10th annual National Night Out event on Aug. 6.
Support anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and build relationships with local law enforcement at this free event. In addition to meeting officers from a variety of agencies, attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn about the vehicles and equipment used to help keep Lilburn and surrounding areas safe.
The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Master Gardeners offer pond pollinators info
Join the Gwinnett County Master Gardeners to learn about soil erosion, wetlands and pollinators for your pond.
Plants, Ponds and Pollinators will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville. The event is free and open to the public. Participants should meet at the main entrance near the restrooms.
The Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions from participants.
For more information, call 678-277-0900.
NORCROSS
School vaccinations, screenings available
OneStop Norcross is hosting an event to help families receive low-cost immunization and health screenings required by Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Vaccinations will be available for $21 per shot. A Georgia Department of Public Health Certificate of Immunization (Form 3231) is required for school attendance.
Students must also have a completed Georgia Department of Public Health Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition Screening (Form 3300) completed as well. Vision, hearing and nutrition screenings will be offered for $15 each, and a dental screening will be available for $10.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at OneStop Norcross, 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross. In addition to the screenings, the event will include a mobile farmers market with fresh fruits and vegetables and a mobile recreation truck with outdoor games.
For more information, call 678-225-5400.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Night Hike planned at Simpsonwood Park
Explore the trails at Simpsonwood Park by night at an upcoming Night Hike event.
The Night Hike will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Simpsonwood Park, 4511 Jones Bridge Circle in Peachtree Corners. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
The hike is open to those ages 6 and up. The cost is $5 per person.
Register for the event by Aug. 14 online at www.gwinnettparks.com. Click on “Event Registration” and use event code SMP34002. For more information, call 770-814-4920.
SNELLVILLE
GDOT seeks input on Scenic Highway widening
The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the beginning stages of project development for the widening of Scenic Highway from Highway 78 to Sugarloaf Parkway and is looking for input on how the project will affect environmental, economic and social concerns in the area.
There is no immediate timeline for this project. The design for the project is being developed at the same time as an Environmental Analysis and a review of environmental laws and regulations, according to a news release. And now GDOT needs residents’ help.
“In particular, GDOT would appreciate your assistance in identifying low-income and minority neighborhoods,” a GDOT letter to the city reads. “This would also include help in identifying neighborhood leaders and minority groups or associations located throughout the affected communities within the project’s area of potential effect. We would like to be certain that these communities are recognized and given the opportunity to fully participate and provide meaningful input in the project development process.”
Residents who have concerns about the project and its potential impact can email Snellville Public Information Officer Brian Arrington at barrington@snellville.org.
SUGAR HILL
Arts Commission seeks instructors
The Sugar Hill Arts Commission is currently seeking qualified instructors to teach a variety of art classes for all ages.
Instructors are needed in the areas of painting and drawing, crafts and jewelry, photography, floral design, music and singing, acting and dance, poetry and more. Workshops will be held at the Sugar Hill Art Gallery located inside Sugar Hill City Hall.
If you are interested in becoming an instructor, complete an application available online at www.sugarhillarts.com/classes or email nklein@cityofsugarhill.com for more information.
SUWANEE
Activist author to speak at library
Terence Lester, the founder of the Love Beyond Walls ministry, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
Lester is known for nationwide campaigns that bring awareness to issues surrounding homelessness, poverty and economic inequality. In 2018, he led the March Against Poverty, as he walked 386 miles from Atlanta to Memphis.
Lester has written four books. His latest is “I See You: How Love Opens Our Eyes to Invisible People.”
The Suwanee Library is located at 361 Main St. in Suwanee. The event is free and open to the public.