AUBURN
Library offers monthly
sign language class
The Auburn Public Library is offering a sign language class on the fourth Saturday of each month.
There will be a class from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at the Auburn Public Library, 24 5th St. in Auburn.
Each month will feature a different theme, according to the event description on the library’s website. The class is open to learners of all levels and ages.
For more information, call 770-513-2925 or visit auburn.prlib.org.
BARROW COUNTY
You Matter Summit to build trauma-informed community
The Barrow County School System is partnering with Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Barrow Family Connection to offer the third annual You Matter Summit.
The goal of the You Matter Summit is to increase training and learning opportunities for first responders and behavioral health professionals and to reduce incidents of suicide and build a trauma-informed community, according to the event’s website.
The summit will take place March 5 and 6 at Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem. Registration is $65, although employees of partnering agencies may register for free.
Dr. J. Eric Gentry, a leader in the field of disaster and clinical traumatology, is the summit speaker. On the first day of the summit, he will discuss Forward Facing Professional Resilience and Compassion Fatigue. The second day of the summit will focus on Forward Facing Trauma Therapy.
For more information about the event, visit youmatterbarrow.wordpress.com or email Barrow County Schools Social Worker Shannon Derrick at shannon.derrick@barrow.k12.ga.us.
BERKELEY LAKE
Rec Center to shuttle to
Art Station play
The Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center is taking a trip Feb. 5 to see “Mama Makes Up Her Mind” at ART Station in Stone Mountain.
“Van Go — ART Station” will depart at 9:15 a.m. from Pinckneyville Rec, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake. The cost for participants is $18.
“Mama Makes Up Her Mind” is a play by David Thomas, adapted from the memoir by Bailey White. “Mama Makes Up Her Mind and Other Dangers of Southern Living” features humorous stories of White’s home in south Georgia.
The play is showing at ART Station Jan. 23 through Feb. 9. ART Station is located at 5384 Manor Drive in Stone Mountain.
For more information about the event, call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Gala to benefit
Home of Hope
The annual Baubles, Bourbon & Bubbles gala will take place from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton.
The gala will benefit the Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, a residential care facility that provides services for homeless children and their young mothers. The nonprofit organization also provides care and services for homeless girls who are aging out of the foster care system.
Tickets for the gala are $200. Each ticket includes one drink ticket.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/HomeofHopeGala.
For more information, call Home of Hope Executive Director Maureen Kornowa at 678-546-8770 or email mkornowa@gwinnettchildrenshelter.org.
BUFORD
Children’s author to visit Buford Library
Elberton native Felicia Lee, the author of books for beginning readers, will visit the Buford-Sugar Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library on Feb. 29 to read and discuss stories.
Lee has written “Audrey Lost Her Shoe,” which teaches the importance of putting things back where they belong, and “I Can Be,” which explores different jobs.
Lee’s story time will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Buford-Sugar Hill Library, 2100 Buford Highway in Buford. The event is free and open to the public.
Books are $15 to $20 each and will be available for purchase and signing.
DACULA
FAMU alumni invited
to Day of Service
Alumni of Florida A&M University who live in Gwinnett County are invited to don their Rattlers gear and visit Stars and Strikes for a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, 1700 Winder Highway N.E. #100 in Dacula. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes two hours of bowling, pizza and a beverage.
The event will raise scholarships for students in the region.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/DaculaRattlers. For more information, email SouthernRVP@famunaa.org.
DULUTH
Peachtree Christian Health hosts dementia simulation
Experience what it’s like to live with dementia and learn how to provide better to dementia patients at a simulation Feb. 20 at Peachtree Christian Health.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is an evidence-based program designed to give people the opportunity to experience what dementia is like through an individualized, experiential tour, according to the event description. Tours are free and open to the public.
Tours will be offered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Peachtree Christian Health, 3430 Duluth Park Lane in Duluth. The event is co-sponsored by the Gwinnett County Public Library.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/DementiaFeb20, email events@gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
GRAYSON
Grayson knitting club open for new members
New members are welcome to join Grayson Unraveled, a knitting club that meets at the Grayson branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The club’s next meeting is from 11 a.m. to noon at the Grayson Library, 700 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
Knitters of all levels, from beginners to those with an advanced skill set, are welcome to participate. People who want to learn how to knit are also welcome.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Historian to speak about Georgia’s submerged cities
The lakes of north Georgia are known from their breathtaking views and weekends on the water, but there is often a forgotten history that lurks beneath them as entire towns have been submerged.
North Georgia has more than 40 lakes, but not one of them is natural. For example, Petersburg, Georgia, is now an underwater ghost town after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flooded more than 72,000 acres to build Lake Strom Thurmond. The creation of Lake Lanier displaced more than 700 families.
Author and historian Lisa M. Russell will speak at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 E. Crogan St. in Lawrenceville. Russell, who is also a college professor, has written “Lost Towns of North Georgia,” “Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia” and “Lost Company Towns of North Georgia.
The event, presented by the Gwinnett County Public Library and the Gwinnett Historical Society, is free and open to the public.
LILBURN
Morehouse College professor to talk Afrofuturism
Learn about the cultural phenomenon of Afrofuturism-the blend of science fiction, fantasy, and technology with the rich traditions of black literature, art, music and folklore-at the Lilburn Library.
Tanya Clark, a senior assistant professor in the Department of English at Morehouse College, will talk about the critical thinkers and artists who lead the way in Afrofuturism at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn.
The event is free and open to the public.
LOGANVILLE
Early registration open
for LDAC Kappa Luau
Early registration tickets are available through Feb. 28 for the 12th annual Lawrenceville-Duluth Alumni Chapter Kappa Luau.
The luau is scheduled for May 16 at Vines Mansion, 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville. The All-White Experience will take place May 15 at the Vines Mansion.
An early bird weekend pass is $60, which includes admission to both events. General admission is $60 for the All-White Experience and $70 for the Luau.
Proceeds from the events support scholarships for high school and college students in Gwinnett County.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ldackappaluau.com.
NORCROSS
Greater Atlanta HBCU College Fair returns
The second annual Greater Atlanta Historically Black College and University College Fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Meadowcreek High School, 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Norcross.
The event is organized by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Rho Kappa Lambda chapter, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Upsilon Alpha Omega chapter.
Historically black colleges and universities have been defined as institutions that were established before 1964 with the principal mission of educating African-Americans. There are 10 HBCUs in Georgia: Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morris Brown College, Paine College, Savannah State University and Spelman College, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.
All students, regardless of background, are invited to learn about the academic offerings and benefits at an HBCU.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/AtlHBCUFair.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
LGBTQ Wedding Expo
to show at Hilton
The 14th annual LGBTQ Wedding Expo will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 1 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Peachtree Corners.
Free tickets are currently available for the show, which will feature LGBTQ-friendly wedding and travel professionals.
Couples planning weddings of all budgets are welcome to attend.
For more information or to reserve tickets, visit bit.ly/LGBTWeddingExpo.
SNELLVILLE
Thomas Livsey to host
town hall meeting
Thomas Livsey, the unofficial mayor of the Promised Land Community, will host a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 to discuss education and crime in south Gwinnett.
Guest speakers will include J. Alvin Wilbanks, the superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools; Brian Whiteside, the Gwinnett County solicitor; Elaine Amankwah Nietmann, an attorney who is running for the 4th Congressional District of Georgia; and Curtis Clemons, who is running for Gwinnett County Sheriff.
The town hall will take place at Zoar United Methodist Church, 3895 Zoar Church Road in Snellville.
Register for a free ticket at bit.ly/LivseyTownHall.
SUGAR HILL
‘Run Your Tails Off’
in Sugar Hill
Leash up your pup and run your tails off March 7 at the Run Your Tails Off 5K in downtown Sugar Hill.
Registration for the 5K is $30. Proceeds benefit Gwinnett County Humane Society, which strives to prevent cruelty to animals and to reduce pet overpopulation by educating the public regarding humane treatment of animals, promoting responsible pet ownership, and encouraging spaying/neutering of companion animals.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with on-site registration and packet pickup opening at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin and end next to Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
For more information or to register, visit www.fivestarntp.com/races/Run-Your-Tails-Off-5K.
SUWANEE
Sage School offers
dyslexia simulation
Have you ever wondered how a person with dyslexia interprets our world?
Sage School will offer “Experience Dyslexia-A Learning Disabilities Simulation” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11. The school is located at 800 Satellite Blvd. in Suwanee.
The simulation is a hands-on experience, designed to increase awareness of the difficulties and frustrations that people with dyslexia encounter daily. Participants will rotate through six learning stations that simulate various language-related tasks similar to those encountered in the classroom and workplace.
The event is free and open to adults.
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/SageDyslexia.
