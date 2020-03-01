AUBURN
Public input sought on downtown vision
Auburn is moving forward with its Livable Centers Initiative study by hosting its first community meeting to solicit public input on the future of the downtown area.
The public kickoff meeting and workshop will begin at 6 p.m. March 19 at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St. in Auburn. The meeting will include an overview of the planning process and engagement activities to gather feedback, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The Atlanta Regional Commission recently awarded Auburn an LCI planning grant. As a result, the city is creating a vision for the future of downtown Auburn that will grow the local economy, encourage appropriate development, make walking and biking easier, and revitalize historic downtown.
The study has been named “Define Our Auburn.”
For more information, visit www.cityofauburn-ga.org or facebook.com/auburnga.
BARROW COUNTY
Library Friends plan book sale
The Winder Public Library Friends Book Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the library, located at 189 Bellview St. in Winder.
Many books will be sold for $1 or $2. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Summer Reading Program for children and adults, as well as other events throughout the year.
For more information, visit winder.prlib.org or facebook.com/winderlibrary or call 770-867-2762.
BERKELEY LAKE
Master gardener to talk pruning
The Berkeley Lake Conservancy is hosting an educational program at 10:30 a.m. March 14 at Berkeley Lake City Hall, 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road.
Master Gardener Barbara Dorfman will be talking about pruning shrubs and trees. She was the featured speaker at the Gwinnett County Master Gardener’s February meeting.
After earning her Master Gardener certification and studying horticulture at Gwinnett Technical College in the 1980s, Dorfman worked in sales and design at wholesale and retail nurseries. Since 2003, she has been self-employed as a landscape consultant and garden club speaker.
The workshop is free for Berkeley Lake residents and guests. To reserve a seat, email deputy.clerk@berkeleylake.com.
BRASELTON
BULLI Spring Term begins soon
The Spring Term of the Brenau University Learning and Leisure Institute will take place March 23 to May 1.
BULLI is open to anyone who is interested in becoming a member. The prorated membership fee for the remainder of the year is $95.
Members of BULLI have the opportunity to enroll in classes, receive a discounted membership at the Brenau Fitness Center, receive library privileges at the Brenau Trustee Library, and can attend field trips and international trips.
Classes scheduled in Braselton include “Famous Georgia Authors,” “Spring Harvest: Cooking at Wimberly’s Roots,” “Creating Your Work of Fiction,” “Forensic Science in the Real World,” and “The Civil War in Georgia.”
To register, visit brenau.edu/lifetimestudy, call Town Manager Jennifer Scott at 706-654-5720 or stop by Braselton Town Hall through Friday.
BUFORD
Wedding expo held today at GEHC
Are you getting ready to say, “I do?”
The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center will host the “Every I DO Wedding Expo” from noon to 5 p.m. today. Admission is free.
This wedding event will showcase fashions and traditions of diverse cultures and varying backgrounds and feature a wedding-attire fashion show, vendors, workshops, hands-on activities, promotional giveaways, prize drawings and more.
The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford. For more information, call 770-904-3500.
DACULA
Volunteers needed to collect park data
Celebrate Citizen Science Day by discovering biodiversity at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
The event, “Backyard BioBlitz,” will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 11 at the park. Volunteers will join representatives of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources in collecting science data at the park.
The purpose of a bioblitz is to get a total count of the plants, animals, fungi, and other living things that make their home in a certain area, according to National Geographic. “Bio” is a Greek word for life, and “blitz” is German for lightning.
For more information, call 678-277-0905.
DULUTH
Park hosts egg hunt for dogs
Bring your four-legged friend to an egg-citing event from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at McDaniel Farm Park, 3020 McDaniel Road in Duluth.
The Dog Gone Egg Hunt will include egg hunts for dogs, dog contests and photos with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own baskets for the egg hunt.
The cost to attend is $6 per dog. Companions are free. All dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettparks.com or call 678-277-0900.
GRAYSON
Trash Bash planned at Tribble Mill
It’s time to get muddy and clean up Tribble Mill Park.
The Tribble Mill Park Trash Bash will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville near Grayson.
Join the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources staff members to volunteer for a western shoreline cleanup and collect scientific data for research.
The event is rain or shine, and it is open to those ages 10 and up. Wear clothes that can get muddy and close-toed shoes.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettparks.com or call 678-277-0905.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Community invited to Coffee with a Cop
Join the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Central Precinct for Coffee with a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. March 23 at Chick-fil-A, 4965 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together for coffee and conversation to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Community members are welcome to bring their questions or concerns.
The Central Precinct serves the central part of Gwinnett County, including two of the county’s three major malls, Gwinnett Place Mall and Sugarloaf Mills. The service area includes industrial, commercial, multi-family and residential areas with growing Hispanic and Asian populations, according to the Gwinnett County website.
LILBURN
Lilburn highlights 2019 accomplishments
The city of Lilburn has released its 2019 annual report, which offers an overview of some of the city’s accomplishments of the year.
Highlights of the year include the following:
Residents have access to a new and larger playground in Lilburn City Park. New equipment includes linear arches, webbing, interactive panels and climbers. Swings accommodate a variety of ages and abilities and include traditional swings as well as a two-person Friendship Swing. A small pavilion is being added at the playground.
A new 350,000-square-foot office/distribution center on Indian Trail Lilburn Road opened for business. Several commercial projects are expected in 2020, including new commercial buildings on Main Street between Railroad Avenue and First Avenue.
Construction of the new Lilburn Police Headquarters and Municipal Court Complex, at 4600 Lawrenceville Highway, will be complete in early 2020. The building at 76 Main St. will be removed to make way for an open air pavilion at the park.
Several road resurfacing and repair projects were completed in 2019. Areas included portions of Poplar Street, Indian Lake Drive, Indian Lake Court and Dogwood Drive. In 2020, a traffic signal will be installed at Killian Hill Road and Lilburn Industrial Way. Construction will also begin on a new High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk pedestrian signal on Killian Hill Road at Shelly Lane.
LOGANVILLE
Gospel trio to perform at Corinth
Greater Vision, a Southern gospel music trio, will perform at 5 p.m. today at Corinth Baptist Church, 3156 Langley Road in Loganville.
The service is free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.
Greater Vision was founded in 1990 and presents the gospel message in music more than 175 times each year.
For more information, visit www.greatervisionmusic.com.
NORCROSS
City hosts International Women’s Day panel
Three Atlanta authors will talk on March 8 about creating stories that empower women and girls.
The International Women’s Day Panel will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the Community Center in Norcross.
The panel will include Norcross resident Mayra Cuevas, who will talk about her debut young adult novel, “Salty, Bitter, Sweet;” young adult author and Emory University Scholar-in-Residence Marie Marquardt; and CNN anchor and women’s advocate, Christi Paul.
The participants will recount how their lives helped shape their books and how they use the power of story to carry a message of hope, love and joy.
Books will be available for sale and signing.
For more information, visit norcrossga.net.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
City announces new Night Market
Peachtree Corners’ new event, The Night Market, will take place once a month on Friday evenings on the Town Green at the new Town Center.
The Night Market will feature local farmers with fruits, vegetables and natural meats, gardeners with fresh flowers and herbs, and makers of edible home goods, according to a news release. Local artists will also be selected to showcase their fine art and hand-crafted goods. Live music will also be featured at each Night Market.
The Night Market will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 8, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can visit www.eventeny.com/events/The-Night-Market-407/
The Town Green is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard.
SNELLVILLE
City receives grants to reduce liability loss
Snellville recently received a grant of $7,760 from the Georgia Municipal Association for the purchase of equipment to reduce exposures related to liability and property damage.
The city also received a grant for $7,536 to purchase equipment and training to reduce the likelihood of injury to city employees, according to a news release.
The grant has been used to purchase replacement mulch at Oak Road Park and for the playground at T.W. Briscoe Park and buy two new automated external defibrillator devices for the city’s Recycling Center and Public Works office, ensuring all city facilities are equipped with AEDs. Smaller items including a first aid kit for City Hall, anti-fatigue mat for the park, new wet floor signs and new PVC cones were also purchased.
To be eligible for the grants, the city had to meet specific requirements associated with safety and loss control efforts.
“We hope to put the funds to good use in the ongoing effort to keep our workplace safe for our employees and our facilities safe for our community,” Snellville Personnel Officer Gabriela Downs said in the news release.
SUGAR HILL
Community garden open for spring growing
The Sugar Hill Community Garden is open for the spring growing season.
Located at 6217 Suwanee Dam Road next to Gary Pirkle Park, the garden is open to beginning and experienced gardeners. Plots are available for $35 and membership includes access to water, mulch, dirt and use of tools in the barn. Gardeners will need to bring the seeds or plants.
Planting can begin now for spring onions, mustard greens, collards, lettuce and turnips. After April 15, the growing season is ripe for beans, tomatoes, eggplant and peppers.
To sign up for a plot, visit the reception desk at the E Center, 5019 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill. For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com or email sugarhillcg@gmail.com.
SUWANEE
Police Department to check car seats
The Suwanee Police Department will host a car seat check from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18 at Walmart, 3245 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee.
More than 2,600 children under 13 are involved in a car crash every day, according to Safe Kids Georgia. Research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has shown that nearly 60% of car seats are installed or adjusted incorrectly.
Many Suwanee officers have been certified in the proper installation and use of child car seats, according to the city’s website. Suwanee residents who can’t make it to Walmart on March 18 can make an appointment to have an officer inspect their car seat installation at their convenience. Inspections are thorough and take about 30 to 45 minutes.
