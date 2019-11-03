AUBURN
Author to sign book
at library
Roger Hill will visit the Auburn Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday for a book signing.
Hill will be signing copies of his book “Dog Company: A True Story of American Soldiers Abandoned by Their High Command.”
In 2007, Hill, a West Point graduate and decorated combat veteran, got his dream job: infantry commander in the storied 101st Airborne. His new unit was Dog Company, 1-506th.
“The men were brilliant in combat but unpolished at home, where paperwork and inspections filled their days,” according to a description of the book on Amazon. “With tough love, Hill and his First Sergeant, an old-school former drill instructor named Tommy Scott, turned the company into the top performers in the battalion.
“Hill and Scott then led Dog Company into combat in Afghanistan, where a third of their men became battlefield casualties after just six months. Meanwhile, Hill found himself at war with his own battalion commander, a charismatic but difficult man who threatened to relieve Hill at every turn.”
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn. For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Turkey Shoot to benefit domestic violence survivors
The first Wobble ’Til You Gobble will take place Saturday at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Gun Range.
The event is WJBB’s Kickoff to a Month of Giving to support domestic violence survivors. Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of used vehicles and ride sharing gift cards for domestic violence survivors.
Registration for the Turkey Shoot, which is open to adults ages 21 and up, is $40. Onsite registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the fee can be paid with cash only. The shoot will begin at 9 a.m. and will use paper targets. Each person will get eight shots, and participants should bring their own pistol, ammo and eye protection.
Following the Turkey Shoot, there will be a Turkey Toss (with stuffed toy turkeys) and Fun Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include line dancing, corn hole and Winder Walmart Kid’s Zone.
For more information, email Blake McCarrin at blake@wjbbradio.com.
BERKELEY LAKE
Duke to speak at next chapel service
The Rev. Cecilia “Cici” Duke, rector of Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross, will speak at Lake Berkeley Chapel’s November service.
The chapel service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10. The chapel is located at 4043 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Berkeley Lake.
Duke has served as rector of Christ Church Episcopal since March 2009. Before that, She served in several parishes in the Diocese of Atlanta, according to her biography on the Christ Church website. She has also served on the Commission on Ministry, the Commission on Education, the Commission for Church Development, and as a chaplain for the Daughters of the King from 2000 to 2003.
Lake Berkeley Chapel recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. The interdenominational chapel provides worship services and Christian fellowship in the community without interfering with regular church attendance.
For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Braselton’s holiday parade, festival planned for Nov. 16
Braselton’s traditional holiday parade and festival on Nov. 16 will usher in a festive season.
The daylong events will begin with a themed parade, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” in historic downtown. The parade will feature bands, floats, classic cars and tractors.
A holiday marketplace will be staged around the Town Green for select vendors, according to a news release.
“Many of our downtown businesses will host sidewalk sales and promotions during the day,” said Amy Pinnell, downtown director. “More information is posted on our website, www.downtownbraselton.com, including a parade entry form.”
Live entertainment from the West Jackson Elementary choir, Garrett Lott, the Gum Springs Elementary choir and the Pickzen Band, on the Town Green will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 95-year tradition lighting of the town tree ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring musical performances, history and a specially-suited visitor.
BUFORD
Mall of Georgia plans
tree lighting event
Join the Mall of Georgia for a holiday celebration during its Tree Lighting event.
Visit The Village starting at 3 p.m. Saturday for face painting, live entertainment, a special presentation by Santa and Papa Elf, lighting of the 50-foot tree, and Movies Under the Stars presentation of “The Grinch.”
The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at about 7 p.m.
The Village Amphitheater is located at the Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive in Buford.
DACULA
Jedi Jog coming to
Little Mulberry Park
Pick your side — the Dark Side or the Jedi. Your choice will determine which route you take on Dec. 21 during the Jedi Jog at Little Mulberry Park.
“Jedi Jog—The Rise of Runners and Walkers” will celebrate the release of “Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker,” the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Toys 4 Tots.
Registration for the 5K is $30. On-site registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys 4 Tots.
Trophies and light sabers will be given to the top overall male and female winners.
Little Mulberry Park is located at 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
For more information or to register, visit www.fundracers.org.
DULUTH
McDaniel Farm Park hosts watercolor painting
Visit McDaniel Farm Park from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 16 to paint en plain air at the farm.
The workshop “Watercolors in the Wild” will focus on the basics of working with watercolors, working from leaf to landscape.
The workshop is open to adults and children ages 10 and up. The cost is $10 per person. Art supplies will be provided, but participants can also bring their own.
For more information or to register, call 770-814-4920,
McDaniel Farm Park is located at 3251 McDaniel Road in Duluth.
GRAYSON
Christmas in Grayson planned for Dec. 1
Celebrate Christmas in Grayson on Dec. 1.
Activities will begin at 2 p.m. in Grayson Community Park. The event will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a trackless train and crafts, according to the event description. Photos with Santa will be available for a small fee.
The annual tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Volunteers needed for America Recycles Day
Help Gwinnett County maintain a sustainable environment by volunteering at the annual America Recycles Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Coolray Field.
Gwinnett residents are invited to recycle paper, paint, electronics, tires, clothing, sneakers and ink/toner cartridges. Volunteers ages 14 and up are needed to unload vehicles, break down boxes, distribute recycling information and support other America Recycles Day activities, according to a news release.
The event is rain or shine. Volunteers should register at www.VolunteerGwinnett.net. For more information, call Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful at 770-822-5187 or email gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org.
Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
LILBURN
Volunteers needed
for park cleanup
Volunteers are needed on Nov. 16 to help clean up Bryson Park.
The city of Lilburn and the Gwinnett County of Water Resources are hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16. Volunteers will remove litter from local waterways and the surrounding areas to protect shared water resources, according to an event description.
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.volunteergwinnett.net and search for “Bryson Park Cleanup.” There is a limit of 20 volunteers for the event.
Bryson Park is located at 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.
LOGANVILLE
City, American Legion to host Veterans Day Ceremony
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the city of Loganville and the American Legion Post 233 will honor those who served the country in the armed services.
The annual Veterans Day Ceremony will include the formal announcement of the city of Loganville becoming a Purple Heart City, as well as guest speakers Lou Zayas, with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Valerie Brown-Debro, president of the Georgia Department of the American Legion Auxiliary.
A Purple Heart City is one that pays tribute to the men and women who have awarded the Purple Heart Medal.
The Purple Heart is awarded to “members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action,” according to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The ceremony will take place at the American Legion Post 233, located at 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.
For more information, visit www.loganville-ga.gov.
NORCROSS
Trolley Tour scheduled
for Nov. 16
Visitors to downtown historic Norcross can participate in a Trolley Tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
Local historian and trolley tour guide Gene Ramsay will bring to life stories of interest about families whose homes and shops are located along the route. Cate Kitchen, downtown manager, will bring attention to the city’s upcoming festivals and events.
Reserve a ticket by calling 678-421-2048. Tickets cost $5, and payment in cash is due upon arrival.
The tour will board at the parking lot of The Crossing, located at 40 S. Peachtree Road in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Manning to be honored with YMCA playground
The Fowler Family YMCA in Peachtree Corners is honoring the legacy of one of the city’s most dedicated residents through the creation of a new state-of-the-art playground.
John Manning died unexpectedly in 2018. Manning, a graduate of the University of Georgia and Mercer Law School, worked as an attorney in Atlanta for 40 years. He volunteered at his church, Simpsonwood United Methodist Church, where he gave children’s sermons, and at the YMCA.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Manning Playground will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Fowler Family YMCA, 5600 W. Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners. The day would have been Manning’s 72nd birthday.
The playground committee is actively seeking donations for the construction of the playground. Those who are unable to attend the event can make a donation online at ymcaofmetroatlanta.givingfuel.com/john-manning.
SNELLVILLE
Foster parent info session planned at library
Join the Gwinnett Division of Family and Children Services to learn how to become a foster parent.
The informational session will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Snellville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
For more information about the requirements of becoming a foster parent, visit fostergeorgia.com.
SUGAR HILL
White Elephant 5K
planned for Dec. 14
Dash in and around E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill on Dec. 14 during the White Elephant 5K.
Participants should dress in their best—or ugliest—Christmas costume. Each participant will receive a White Elephant “gift”—swag from a prior race.
The race will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at E.E. Robinson Park. 650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Sugar Hill.
For more information or to register, visit www.fivestarNTP.com/home.html.
SUWANEE
Workshop to include cooking demo
Cherokee Nation’s master gardener and Native American culinary history expert Tony Harris will talk about culturally important, native Georgian plants at an upcoming workshop at the Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
Chef Jeffrey Mayer will prepare recipes from “The Mitsitam Cafe Cookbook: Recipes from the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.”
“Native American History: Cherokee Use of Plants and Cooking Demonstration from the Mitsitam Cookbook” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
The Suwanee library is located at 361 Main St. in Suwanee.
For more information, visit gwinnetpl.org.