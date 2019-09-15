AUBURN
Auburn plans
Great American Clean Up
The city of Auburn’s Fall 2019 Great American Clean Up will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19.
Items will be collected at the Mary Carter ball fields. Acceptable items include batteries, motor oil, scrap metal, electronics (only flat-panel TVs will be accepted), plastics, Freon-free appliances and wood (no construction). Tires can be disposed of for $5 each.
The event cannot accept paint of any type, paint thinner, household/municipal garbage, chemicals, trash from businesses, or pesticides.
For more information, email Joe Moravec at jmoravec@cityofauburn-ga.org
BARROW COUNTY
Winder Library Friends
host book sale,
membership drive
The Winder Public Library Friends will have its fall book sale and membership drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the library, 189 Bellview St. in Winder.
The event will feature books, activities and more.
For more information, visit winder.prlib.org.
BERKELEY LAKE
Chapel collects $500
for BLES
Berkeley Lake Elementary School’s literacy coach, Wendy Shaw, and the fifth-grade teachers have a message for the congregants of Lake Berkeley Chapel: “Many thanks to the Berkeley Lake congregants who gave generous donations towards the purchase of several children’s books to support classroom instruction.”
The message was shared on the chapel’s Facebook page. More than $500 was collected and donated to Berkeley Lake Elementary School. The school used the money to purchase books to support literacy instruction.
The donation drive ended Aug. 31.
Lake Berkeley Chapel is a nondenominational organization that offers Christian fellowship in the Berkeley Lake community through a monthly service. For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Rachetti’s Café and Pizzeria opens in Braselton West
Buy Local Braselton hosted a gala ribbon-cutting for Rachetti’s Café and Pizzeria at 7437 Spout Springs Road in Braselton West recently.
The eatery features Chicago deep dish pizzas, Italian beef, homemade lasagna and a variety of Italian dishes, according to a news release.
“We’re family owned,” said Danny Raciti, “offering authentic, time-tested recipes creating a big city feel in small town atmosphere.”
Rachetti’s also offers catering, carryout items, delivery, giant TVs and craft beers. For more information, visit www.rachettiscafe.com or call 470-655-1515.
BUFORD
Buford concert features Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels with Starship will headline Buford Community Center’s annual fall concert on Oct. 5.
Mickey Thomas and KRP Band will also perform at the free event at the Buford Community Center and Town Park. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.
No coolers are allowed as concessions will be sold at the event.
For more information, visit bufordcommunitycenter.com.
DACULA
Libraries to celebrate
local authors
Join Gwinnett County Public Library as local authors from throughout metro Atlanta are celebrated.
Authors will be on hand to discuss their work, sell and autograph books, and talk about their personal journeys as writers. Featured genres include fiction, nonfiction, inspirational, children’s science fiction and more.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at eight locations, including two in Dacula:
Buford: 2100 Buford Highway
Dacula: 265 Dacula Road
Five Forks: 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road
Grayson: 700 Grayson Parkway
Hamilton Mill: 3690 Braselton Highway
Lilburn: 4817 Church St.
Peachtree Corners: 5570 Spalding Drive
Snellville: 2740 Lenora Church Road
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
DULUTH
Duluth forms Census committee
The 2020 U.S. Census will be taking place in April and to make sure all Duluth residents are counted, the city needs help. The Duluth City Council has created a Complete Count Committee. The purpose of the committee is to encourage residents to participate in the Census through a public outreach campaign.
The campaign will begin soon and go through April of next year. Specifically, volunteers for the Duluth CCC will attend events and distribute approved literature relating to the value of participating in the Census.
If you are interested in volunteering for this effort, email Kim Jackson at kjackson@duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Yoga in the Park
returns for fall
Yoga in the Park is back for fall.
The Wellness Studio at Promotion will offer yoga sessions from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. The sessions are free for all levels of yoga.
The sessions will take under the large pavilion at Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Oktoberfest returning to Lawrenceville
The fourth annual Oktoberfest: Prost On Perry will serve up delicious German fare, local brews and entertainment.
The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Lawrenceville. The event is sponsored by Local Republic and McCray’s Tavern Lawrenceville and the city of Lawrenceville.
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will headline the entertainment.
General admission is free. A $25 VIP wristband will include a swag bag, two brews, two snacks and access to Slow Pour Brewing’s VIP-only Beer Garden.
For tickets, visit lr.ticketleap.com/prostonperry. For more information, visit lawrencevillega.org.
LILBURN
Community Yard Sale planned in Lilburn
Repurpose unwanted items and find new treasures at the upcoming Community Yard Sale in Lilburn.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Camp Creek Greenway parking lot, across Main Street from Lilburn City Park.
Vendors typically sell pre-owned furniture, clothing, toys, tools, decorations, electronics, household goods and more.
Booth spaces have sold out for the event, but admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Groovin’ on the Green features Allman Brothers tribute
Bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this month’s free Groovin’ on the Green concert featuring Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.
This eight-piece group recreates the music of the American rock band that was formed in 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida, by brothers Duane Allman and Gregg Allman, as well as Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson. The band incorporated elements of blues, jazz and country music, and their live shows featured jam band-style improvisation and instrumentals.
Beer and wine is permitted at the Loganville Town Green and will also be sold at the event. Food vendors will also be on hand.
For more information about Tribute: ABB, visit www.tributeabb.com.
NORCROSS
Trolley Tour of historic Norcross planned
All aboard! A Historic Norcross Trolley Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for the tour are $5. Reservations are required. Call 678-421-2048 to reserve your spot.
The tour will board at the Crossing Parking Lot, 40 S. Peachtree St.
For more information, visit www.norcrossga.net.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Residents invited to order brick pavers for
Veterans Monument
Have you visited Peachtree Corners’ new Veterans Monument at Town Center?
The Monument consists of a 2,500-square-foot plaza and seven sculptures, a central pillar topped with an eagle atop the globe to represent the presence of the U.S. Armed Forces across the world, and six sculptures representing each of the Armed Forces and the Federal Military Reserve components.
It also includes numerous brick pavers with veterans’ names and service details, according to a news release. The brick pavers honor veterans who have served or are serving our country.
Have you visited the city’s new Veterans Monument at the Town Center? The Monument consists of a 2,500 square-foot plaza and seven sculptures, a central pillar topped with an eagle atop the globe to represent the presence of the U.S. Armed forces across the world, and six sculptures representing each of the Armed Forces and the Federal Military Reserve components.
To order a paver, visit www.ptcvets.net.
SNELLVILLE
New art from teacher, student to be displayed
A student and his teacher are displaying their work at Snellville City Hall.
The art of David Raderstorf and Isaac Alcantar will be shown at the City Hall Art Gallery this month.
Raderstorf said he took early retirement and chose to pursue his art.
“Most of my career was in upper management in the textiles field which required extensive travel around the world,” Raderstorf said. “This provided me the opportunity to discover the [design] and color of many diverse cultures. My work today reflects those observations with the use of vivid colors, textures and designs. My art is currently in private and international collections.”
Raderstorf is a signature member of the Georgia Watercolor Society and artist in residence for the Georgia State National Fair, according to a news release. He has held more than 30 solo exhibitions, has been accepted in over 50 art exhibitions at various levels, is a past member of the Norcross public arts commission and the current resident of Kudzu Art Zone in Norcross.
Alcantar said Raderstorf has been instrumental in his art career.
In the past year, Alcantar applied to and was accepted into 20 juried exhibitions, including the Kudzu Open Exhibit and the Georgia Watercolor Society Member Exhibition, the news release states. In February 2018, he received an invitation from the Mexican Consulate to show a solo exhibition.
For more information, visit www.snellville.org.
SUGAR HILL
City to unveil
new historical marker
Join the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 for the unveiling of the community’s newest historical marker recognizing Sugar Hill’s former city hall.
The two-story building, originally constructed in 1939, now houses the Suite Spot, Sugar Hill’s business incubator.
In 2010, Sugar Hill approved the process of constructing a larger city hall to accommodate the city’s growing population. The new city hall opened in January 2013.
Rather than demolishing the only historic building in Sugar Hill, the Sugar Hill Downtown Development Authority repurposed the former city hall, according to the Suite Spot’s website.
For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com.
SUWANEE
Suwanee Fest, parade return to Town Center
The Greatest Festival on Earth will kick off with the Greatest Parade on Earth.
The annual Suwanee Fest Parade will roll through the streets of downtown Suwanee, according to city officials. The traditional kick-off to the two-day celebration of community, the parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, then travel along Suwanee Dam to Buford Highway, passing in front of the judges’ station at Town Center Park.
Want to be part of the Suwanee Fest Parade, but don’t have a large group? Join the Red Wagon Brigade. Open to anyone, community members and families are welcome to deck out wagons — as well as bicycles, unicycles, strollers, wheelchairs, golf carts and more — in circus finery and be a part of the strolling celebration.
Those interested in participating can find more information and register at SuwaneeFest.com/parade.
Suwanee Fest, which features arts and crafts exhibitors, entertainment, inflatable rides and a Family Fun Zone, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Suwanee Town Center, located at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Buford Highway.