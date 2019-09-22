AUBURN
SCORE to present workshop for small businesses
Entrepreneurs can learn how to drive new business with social media at an upcoming workshop presented by SCORE, a nonprofit organization and resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration that provides mentoring and advice to small businesses.
The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Auburn Public Library, 24 5th St. in Auburn. The workshop is free.
To register, visit www.score.org/event/drive-new-business-social-media-26.
For more information about SCORE, visit www.score.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Sheriff’s Office plans Back the Badge Charity Ride
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Back the Badge Charity Ride and Fall Festival will take place Oct. 26 at the Barrow County Courthouse, 652 Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
The fee is $20 per rider, plus $5 per passenger. Proceeds will benefit the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Youth Summer Camp PLAY (Participating in Lives of Area Youth). Although charity rides are typically designed for motorcycles, cars and trucks are welcome to ride as well.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. A barbecue lunch will be provided. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each, and an event T-shirt will be available for $10.
For more information, call Lt. Tim Laturell at 770-307-3080 ext. 3026.
BERKELEY LAKE
Holiday Market coming to Pinckneyville Rec Center
Shop for gifts Nov. 9 with more than 30 crafters in an indoor festival of holiday fun.
The Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
The market will feature a kids’ room with make-and-take crafts, as well as pictures with Santa.
Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Spaces are $25 to $35. Call 678-277-0920 for more information.
BRASELTON
Braselton Farmers Market set for Friday
The Braselton Farmers Market moves to a monthly schedule for the fall, beginning Friday, on the patio of the Braselton Brothers store downtown.
Market manager Peg Sheffield said customers can “savor the wonderful tastes of late summer and early fall with our healthy and nutritious items at the market,” according to a news release.
Products directly from the farms and gardens are carrots, potatoes, cabbage, okra, squash, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. Farm-raised meats and free-range eggs will be offered.
From the vendors’ kitchens will be breads, rolls, biscotti, cookies, cakes, pies, jams and jellies, syrups and honey, seasonings and rubs, empanadas, lasagna, specialty coffees and teas and all-natural dog treats.
The Braselton market will open at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the town’s parking deck.
For more information, follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook.
BUFORD
No Limits TRYathlon returns for second year
The second annual No Limits TRYathlon will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bogan Park, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
The adaptive triathlon is a swim, bike, and run event for those ages 4 to 21 with cognitive and physical challenges.
Participants will be paired with a buddy to help them as needed using floats, adapted bikes, walkers and wheelchairs. The event is designed for participants to use any adaptations necessary.
For more information, visit nolimitstryathlon.com.
DACULA
5K to feature sweet finish
The Sundae Funday 5K will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula. After the race, all participants will receive an ice cream sundae.
Early bird registration for the 5K is $23 and ends Sept. 30. The registration fee will be $26 from Oct. 1 to 13 and $30 the week before and day of the race.
A Fun Run is scheduled for 3 p.m. Registration is $15.
To register, visit fundracers.org/events.aspx.
DULUTH
‘Retirement Educator’ to present about Social Security
Professional retirement planner Robert Cox, “The Retirement Educator,” will teach a Social Security benefits workshop from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bunten Road Park, 3180 Bunten Road in Duluth.
The topics will include how benefits are calculated, spousal and ex-spousal benefits, survivor benefits, potential taxation of benefits, early retirement and delayed retirement strategies, and more.
The workshop is free, but registration is required to ensure adequate class materials are prepared.
To register, visit apm.activecommunities.com/duluthgaparksandrec/Home
GRAYSON
Gimme Shelter concert rescheduled due to weather
The 2019 Gimme Shelter Benefit Concert was postponed in June due to weather.
The concert is now scheduled to take place Oct. 5, following the Grayson Brew & Que festival. The Jimmy Buffett tribute band A1A will headline the event.
Any tickets purchased previously will still be honored. However, if you still need to buy a general admission ticket, they are available for $20 at www.bigtickets.com/e/gdda/2019GimmeShelterConcert. Proceeds benefit the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry.
The concert will take place at the Grayson Ampavilion at Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson. Gates open at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GetIntoGrayson.
LAWRENCEVILLE
PAWfest moves to church for rain date
The 26th annual PAWfest celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Praise Community Church, 329 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.
The event, originally scheduled for May 11, was delayed due to rain. It has moved to a new venue because of planned renovations of the Lawrenceville Lawn, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The free event is hosted by the city of Lawrenceville and the Gwinnett Humane Society. Activities will include a Paw Parade, disc dog demonstrations, lure chasing and dog contests. Leashed dogs are welcome to attend.
The event will also feature dog adoptions and low-cost vaccines for dogs.
For more information, visit pawfest.com.
LILBURN
‘A Day of Hope’ planned in city park
Expressions of Hope is planning “A Day of Hope” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. in Lilburn.
During the event, the nonprofit organization will give away canned goods, clothing and more. The event will also feature free haircuts, free facials, resume writing, blood pressure screening, diabetic screening, and praise dancing.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 770-366-0933.
LOGANVILLE
Library raffling off tickets to Ga. National Fair
The O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville is raffling off four tickets to the Georgia National Fair in Perry.
The Georgia National Fair will run Oct. 3 at the fairgrounds at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry.
Library patrons can get a free ticket for the raffle drawing, which will be held Oct. 1
The O’Kelly Memorial Library, a unit of the Uncle Remus Regional Library System, is located at 363 Conyers Road in Loganville. For more information, visit uncleremus.org/okelly.htm.
NORCROSS
Norcross celebrates Biketober with annual ride
The city of Norcross will host its annual bike ride event, Pedal Norcross, on Oct. 12.
The event takes place during Atlanta Bike Challenge’s Biketober, a free competition in which teams earn points by riding bicycles throughout the month of October.
Pedal Norcross will be a total of six miles, starting at the Norcross Welcome Center and ending at Pinnacle Park, which opened in May. An educational pop-up event is planned at the park for bikers to learn more about the Beaver Ruin Creek Greenway.
Online registration for Pedal Norcross has closed, but teams can still register for Biketober at lovetoride.net. Everyone who confirmed participation in Biketober by Sept. 30 will earn an early bird entry into a drawing for a new Edison Electric Bike, according to the website.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Silent auction, fundraiser planned for Norcross Co-op
A silent auction and fundraiser for the Norcross Cooperative Ministry will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church, 4500 Jones Bridge Circle in Peachtree Corners.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide rental assistance to families, allowing them to stay in their homes, according to the co-op’s Facebook page. More than 60 items will be available at the silent auction.
The Norcross Co-op is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families in Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Tucker. The co-op is supported by local churches, businesses, civic and social organizations, and individuals.
For more information, visit norcrossco-op.org.
SNELLVILLE
Snellville Clean & Proud hosts informational meeting
When Snellville Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel created the Snellville Clean & Proud program, he had three goals in mind — inspiring residents to adopt a road by picking up litter, making people aware of the problems litter creates and adding ways neighbors can help each other in cases of code violations.
But more people need to know about the program to make the city cleaner, Emanuel said in a news release. That’s why Snellville Clean & Proud is hoting a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville.
“The program has gotten off to a good start with several groups adopting roads and others in the process of selecting a road,” Emanuel said in the news release. “I’ve also found that quite a few individuals regularly pick up litter. Some go out specifically for that purpose, others do it while walking their dogs.”
In addition to being unsightly, litter can create blockages in stormwater systems and become harmful debris, and pollution leaches into the soil or flows into lakes and streams. Litter can also form a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause the injury or death of animals who ingest discarded objects or are cut by sharp objects, the news release states.
Emanuel will speak about the Clean & Proud program. Gwinnett County Solicitor Brian Whiteside will be on hand to discuss the steps he’s taking to prevent illegal dumping and catch people in the act. Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead will also be in attendance to explain the city’s code enforcement policies and procedures and the options that are available to people who have been cited for violations.
The meeting is open to the public.
SUGAR HILL
Eagle Theatre to host inaugural film festival
The Eagle Theatre will host Sugar Hill’s inaugural Broad St. Film Fest in February.
The Broad St. Film Fest will be a gathering of storytellers and audiences seeking new stories, experiences and perspectives, according to the event description. The program will include different genres of short films such as comedies and documentaries as well as college and high school submissions.
Film submissions are being accepted at www.filmfreeway.com/broadstfilmfest.
The event will also include conversations with filmmakers, panel discussions, keynote speakers and live music. A schedule, ticket information and other details will be released at a later date.
SUWANEE
Suwanee Fine Arts Festival planned for October
Suwanee Fest may be wrapping up today, but residents won’t have to wait long for their next arts fix.
The Suwanee Fine Arts Festival will take place Oct. 5 and 6 in Suwanee Town Center Park. Organized by the North Gwinnett Arts Association, with a 10-year history of running the successful springtime Arts in the Park, this festival is now a two-day fall festival with a focus on high quality, fine art.
The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. General admission is free.
Visitors will find themselves surrounded by all types of artists of diverse fine art and original disciplines, including painting, drawing, clay, photography, fine jewelry, sculpture, metal, leather and more, according to the event description. The festival will also offer local food and concessions, as well as Atlanta area food trucks, artist demonstrations, community art competitions and a new Emerging Artist Display.
Visitors can also enjoy the Suwanee SculptTour and visit the NGAA Center for the Arts, both located in Suwanee Town Center.
For more information, visit ngaa4arts.com/fineartsfest.