AUBURN
Monthly Community Yard Sale to set up in Burel Park
Auburn’s monthly Community Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at R.H. Burel Park.
The September event is the final one scheduled for 2019. The monthly Community Yard Sale takes place from March through September. There is no cost to participate.
Burel Park is located on 4th Avenue in front of Auburn City Hall.
For more information, visit cityofauburn-ga.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Winder Library collects animal shelter donations
The Winder Public Library has put a twist on its Food for Fines program.
Instead of collecting people food, the library has been collecting food and supplies for the Barrow County Animal Control Shelter.
The “Fines for Fur-iends” program runs through Saturday. Each person who donates an item can receive $1 off their library fines, up to $10.
Items that are being collected include bleach, cat carriers, dog crates, dish soap, paper towels, laundry detergent, dry dog food, wet canned cat food (pate only), dry cat food, hand sanitizer, non-clumping cat litter, blankets/towels, kitten/puppy milk replacer, dog treats and dog leashes.
The Winder Public Library, a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, is located at 189 Bellview St. in Winder.
For more information, call 770-867-2762 or visit winder.prlib.org.
BERKELEY LAKE
Chapel collecting donations for elementary school
The Lake Berkeley Chapel is collecting financial donations for Berkeley Lake Elementary School.
Last year, the Chapel helped purchase 165 headphone sets for the Duluth cluster elementary school. This year, donations will help purchase 86 books for literacy classes, plus binders and pocket divers for fifth-graders whose families are economically challenged.
Donations are tax deductible, and checks can be made out to “Lake Berkeley Chapel,” with “school” written in the memo line. The donation drive ends Saturday.
Donations can be mailed or delivered to the chapel’s locked mailbox at 4043 S. Berkeley Lake Road.
BRASELTON
Farmers Market
set for Sept. 20
The Braselton Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 on the lower patio of the Braselton Bros. Department Store building, 9924 Davis St.
Area vendors scheduled to attend include Cabaki’s Catering of Buford, Cafe 120 Treats and Gifts of Lawrenceville, Coonhound Hollow of Braselton, Legacy Bakers of Lawrenceville, Mama’s Jams of Dacula, Sabor Provisions of Braselton, Saturday Morning Coffee Company of WInder, Sausage World of Lilburn, Struggleville Acres Farm of Winder and Tasteful Creations of Lawrenceville.
Other vendors scheduled to attend include Best Friends Biscuits of Athens, Campground Farm of Commerce, The Shed at Fitzgerald Fruit Farms of Woodbury, Lone Hickory Farm of Danielsville, Marlowe Farms of Monroe, Presley’s Farm & Garden of Maysville and Roberts Family Blueberry Farm of Clermont.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BraseltonFarmersMarket.
BUFORD
Grave Digger driver schedules meet-and-greet at Mall of Georgia
Meet Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mall of Georgia.
Anderson, the first-ever female driver of the monster truck Grave Digger, will sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans in the lower level Center Court near Old Navy in the Mall of Georgia. The event is free and open to the public.
Anderson will return alongside her family of drivers for Monster Jam Triple Treat from Sept. 13 to 15 at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Mall of Georgia is located at 3333 Buford Drive in Buford. For more information, visit bit.ly/MonsterJamMOG.
DACULA
Daly presents fall planting workshop
Join Tim Daly from UGA Extension Gwinnett at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Dacula Library to learn the proper technique of planting and maintaining landscapes, trees and shrubs this fall.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. To register, visit bit.ly/2MtuRpv.
The Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 265 Dacula Road in Dacula.
DULUTH
Duluth hosts annual 9/11 remembrance
The city of Duluth and the Dream Keepers present “A Remembrance of 9/11” with guest speakers Kathy Fincher and Rodney M. Cook Jr.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Duluth.
At 6:30 p.m. at the Duluth Town Green, Fincher, the artist and sculptor of the Dream Keepers monument, will share the story behind the 9/11 public art piece.
At 7:30 p.m. at the Red Clay Theater, Cook will share his 9/11 story, telling about the loss of his best friend and the near loss of his father-in-law.
The events are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Sponsors, volunteers needed for Brew and Que
The city of Grayson is seeking sponsors and volunteers for its first Brew and Que in Grayson Community Park.
Participants will be able to taste craft beers and vote for their favorite rookie and professional barbecue at the event, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Military Veterans of Georgia, which offers several resources to veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder. For more information about the organization, visit militaryveteransofga.com.
For more information on how to become a sponsor or to sign up to volunteer, visit graysonbrewandque.com.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Car show joins event lineup at Rock’n the Ville
Rock’n the Ville is adding the Car-B-Ques and Brews Car to its 2019 event lineup.
The Car-B-Ques & Brews Car Show is part of the Rock’n the Ville Car-B-Ques & Brews Festival on Sept. 14 in downtown Lawrenceville. The car show, which is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles, will take place at the Lawrenceville Lawn and surrounding downtown area.
Donations to the Gwinnett County Veterans Resource Center are requested in lieu of registration fees. To register for the car show, visit www.rocknribville.com/car-show.
For more information about the event, visit www.rocknribville.com.
LILBURN
City hosts community
yard sale
Lilburn’s community yard sale is an opportunity to repurpose unwanted items and find new treasures.
Vendors typically sell pre-owned furniture, clothing, toys, tools, decorations, electronics, household goods and more. The next community yard sale is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Camp Creek Greenway parking lot, across Main Street from Lilburn City Park.
Vendor spaces are available for $20 through Sept. 6. After that time, any remaining spaces will be available for $30.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Allman Brothers tribute to close out concert season
Loganville’s annual Groovin’ on the Green concert series will close out the season Sept. 20 with Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band.
The band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on the Loganville Town Green.
The Atlanta-based Tribute, founded in 2013, recreates the sound of the Allman Brothers Band, an American rock band founded in Macon in 1969. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.
For more information about the event, visit loganville-ga.gov/news-events.
NORCROSS
New art exhibit
to open at Rectory
A new art exhibit, “Colorists Times Two: Oil and Glass” is coming to The Rectory on Sept. 13.
Attend a meet and greet with the artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Rectory, 17 College St. in Norcross. The reception is free and open to the public.
The artists are Laura McKeller (mosaics) and Bonnie Brown (oils).
The exhibit will be open through Oct. 11. To attend, call the Welcome Center at 678-421-2048, 678-421-2049 or 678-421-2025.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Photography seminar open to children, parents
Peachtree Corners youth and their parents can learn the basics of modern photography and video production at a workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
Workshop participants will learn the tooks, techniques, and costs of equipment, software and training, as well as how to create compelling images and video for school, competition or social media.
The workshop will also examine the opportunities and dangers of social media and include information on how to protect your children if they are producing content for social media.
The workshop is open to children and teens ages 8 to 18 and their parents. Attendees must live or work in Peachtree Corners.
To register, email Jim Stone at jstone@tytancreates.com.
SNELLVILLE
Taste diverse cultures at ‘Taste of Snellville’
Experience a diverse taste of many cultures on Sept. 14 as the “Great Chefs of Snellville” and surrounding area chefs prepare their favorite foods for the “Taste of Snellville”
Many restaurants will feature their favorite foods and offer samplings for the tasting from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the “Taste of Snellville” event on the Snellville Town Green.
All tickets for this event will be sold at the information booth. When you purchase your tickets, you can also pick up a card that will have each restaurant’s name on it that can be stamped as you visit each restaurant. Fill your card and drop it in the box at the information tent for a chance to win door prizes that will be awarded at the end of the event.
All activity tickets for rides may be purchased at the ticket booth on the City Hall side of the road.
For more information, visit snellvilletourism.com/events/taste-of-snellville.
SUGAR HILL
Ahns named Artists
of the Month
Kun Hee Ahn and Young Soo Ahn have been named Sugar Hill’s Artists of the Month for September.
The two are a husband and wife team that uses Korean calligraphy, Chinese calligraphy and imagery to depict poetry using traditional Eastern tools and techniques.
After retirement, the duo decided to start painting with a goal of educating people on Eastern calligraphy works (also known as Literati paintings). Their pieces illustrate poems, some dating back to the 4th century, from notable Korean and Chinese authors.
Their art will be on display from Sept. 2 to 27 in the Gallery at Sugar Hill City Hall. An opening reception is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Gallery.
SUWANEE
Double feature planned for Movie Under the Stars
Suwanee’s Movies Under the Stars is bringing a double feature on Sept. 7 to Town Center Park.
The city’s signature movie night features films appropriate for young children on a digital board at 7 p.m. and movie selections for slightly older audiences on a big screen at 8:45 p.m. The movies are free and open to the public.
The upcoming event will show “Dumbo” at 7 p.m. and “The Greatest Showman” at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.suwanee.com.