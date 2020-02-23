AUBURN
Community Market opening in March
Have some items that you need to get rid of, but don’t have a good place to hold a yard sale? Sell your stuff at the Auburn Community Market.
The Auburn Community Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month, March through September, in Burel Park. The first Community Market of the year will take place on March 14.
Spaces are free but available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call City Hall at 770-963-4002 or visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/auburnga.
BARROW COUNTY
Leftover Pets highlights World Spay Day
Leftover Pets Spay/Neuter Clinic will celebrate World Spay Day Tuesday with discounts for spay and neuter surgeries for cats owned by Barrow County residents.
A nonprofit clinic based in Winder, Leftover Pets offers low-cost spay/neuter surgeries. On Tuesday, the surgery fees will be even lower: $30 to spay a female cat and $20 to neuter a male cat. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccination.
An appointment is required to participate. All cats must be at least eight weeks old, and no feral cats will be accepted for the special.
World Spay Day was created by the Doris Day Animal League in 1995 as Spay Day USA. The annual event is now recognized in nearly 70 countries, shining a spotlight on affordable, accessible spay/neuter programs.
To make an appointment for a cat surgery, Barrow County residents can call 770-307-3499. For more information, visit www.leftoverpets.org.
Leftover Pets is located at 610 Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Jr. Create class features wood toy
Let your little one explore their creative side with monthly creation events designed for little hands.
The March session of Jr. Create at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center will focus on wood toys. Participants will build their own wood toy to take home.
The fee to participate is $4, and all supplies will be provided. The workshop is designed for children ages 2 to 7.
Jr. Create will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 19 at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
To register, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code PVP11622. For more information, call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Report names Braselton state’s safest city
Braselton is the safest community in Georgia “by a wide margin,” according to a report from National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The small town, which straddles four counties including Gwinnett, recorded just one violent crime in 2018, the report states. The 65 recorded property crimes comprise a rate nearly five times lower than that of the state.
The most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics were used to identify the safest cities. Any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10,000 were not included.
To calculate safety scores for the 3,381 cities included in the study, the crime rate was calculated based on the total number of violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people. Police adequacy, or the number of police employees, also factored in the score.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups across the U.S., according to the organization’s website, Alarms.org.
BUFORD
Brace 4 a Cure 5K raises money for CURE
Dempsey Orthodontics’ annual Brace 4 a Cure 5K and Fun Run will take off at 8 a.m. April 18 in Bogan Park in Buford.
The annual run raises money for CURE Childhood Cancer, an organization founded in 1975 by Emory University pediatric oncologist Dr. Abdel Ragab.
Recruited from Washington University in St. Louis to head the new Division of Hematology/Oncology in Emory’s Department of Pediatrics, Ragab arrived in Atlanta as the city’s only pediatric oncologist, confronting skeleton staff, no research budget and two patients receiving infusions in converted closets, according to the organization’s website.
Ragab needed support to build a pediatric oncology research program. He first approached members of the Tri Delta sorority’s Atlanta Alumnae chapter and, later, parents of his patients about the need for a microscope, the website states. Without basic tools such as this, Ragab was unable to diagnose different types of pediatric leukemia to determine the best course of treatment.
His supporters helped him purchase the microscope, and the Georgia nonprofit organization originally named CURE Childhood Cancer and Leukemia was created. Today, CURE is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.
Early bird registration for Brace 4 a Cure is $23 through April 1. The price for the 5K will increase to $25 after April 1. The registration fee for the Fun Run is $15.
The run will take place along the paved paths at Bogan Park, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
For more information, visit brace4acure.com.
DACULA
Sundae Funday 5K returns for 5th year
Run a 5K, make your own Bruster’s sundae at the finish line, and support an organization that was founded to help children chase and fulfill their dreams.
The 5th annual Sundae Funday 5K will begin at 2 p.m. April 26 at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Little Mulberry Road in Dacula.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the CHASE Foundation, based in Sugar Hill. CHASE has four focus areas: health care, arts, sports and education. All monetary donations are handled and facilitated by the National Christian Charitable Foundation at no cost to CHASE.
Early bird race registration is $23 through April 1. The fee increases to $25 after April 1 and will be $30 the day of the event.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
City recognized in PlanFirst program
The city of Duluth was one of six communities in Georgia named a 2020 PlanFirst Designee by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Earlier this month, representatives from Duluth’s Planning Department attended a PlanFirst recognition ceremony at the State Capitol.
PlanFirst is a Georgia DCA program that recognizes and rewards communities that demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Designated communities are eligible for technical assistance and enhanced eligibility for certain DCA funding opportunities.
Gwinnett County was also named a PlantFirst Community in 2016 and 2019. The city of Suwanee earned the recognition in 2015 and 2019, and Braselton did as well in 2015 and 2018.
For more information about PlanFirst, visit www.dca.ga.gov/local-government-assistance/planning/local-planning/planfirst.
GRAYSON
Berens announces move to Railyard
Berens Frozen Custard will be moving to a new location in The Railyard in downtown Grayson.
The move is planned for May or June, and the new location is less than three miles from the current store at 1131 Athens Highway in Grayson.
Berens was established in 1976 as Atlanta’s first frozen custard shop. Its founder, Don Berens, was a native of Rochester, New York, and an engineer who had just completed construction of Atlanta’s Peachtree Plaza. Instead of moving on to the next job, Berens decided to open a business in his adopted hometown. His son opened his first shop in 2010.
For more information, visit berenscustard.com or search for Berens Frozen Custard on Facebook.
LAWRENCEVILLE
SFGE, Slow Pour host Gaming Swap Meet
Do you have video games or board games that need a new home?
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo and Slow Pour Brewery are teaming up March 7 for a Gaming Swap Meet.
From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., you can buy and sell modern and retro video games and systems, parts and accessories, and board games. Admission is free. To sell items, complete the online registration form at southernfriedgameroomexpo.com/sfge-slow-pour-game-swap.
Slow Pour Brewery is located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo features more than 250 arcade, pinball and console machines and tabletop games, tournaments, and more. The 6th annual SFGE will take place July 10 to 12 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center and the Cobb Galleria Convention Center.
LILBURN
City plans Tree Walk
Lilburn to celebrate trees in honor of National Arbor Day.
Georgia Forestry Commission certified arborists will lead a guided tour in Lilburn City Park and on Camp Creek Greenway, identifying native trees in the community, according to the city’s website.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 25 at Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. in Lilburn. After the tree walk, participants will meet in the Gartrell Nash Pavilion for an opportunity to ask questions.
The event is rain or shine. If severe weather should occur, the event will be moved to The Preston meeting room at Lilburn City Hall-Library, 340 Main St. in Lilburn.
For more information, visit cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Movies on Main to screen ‘Abominable’
Loganville’s Movie on Main will feature “Abominable” at 6:30 p.m. March 27.
The event will take place on the Town Green in downtown Loganville.
“Abominable” is a 2019 computer-animated adventure film produced by DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio.
The film follows a teenage girl named Yi, who encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, names him Everest and embarks on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth along with her mischievous friends Jin and Peng, but the trio of friends have to stay one step ahead of Burnish, a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara to help Everest get home.
NORCROSS
City hosts spring charity concern
Join the city of Norcross for a concert with Eric Dodd at 1 p.m. April 19 in Thrasher Park to kick off the 19th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament benefiting the Leah Foundation.
Dodd gained national attention in 2016 as a CMT Discovery Artist. However, he honed his craft playing more than 200 dates a year throughout the Southeast performing in clubs, SEC colleges and music halls, according to his website.
“I aim for my shows to be high energy and want to connect with each person in the audience,” he said in his biography on his website. “Music is an escape from reality, and I want to give people that and take them on a trip during the hour I get with them.”
Thrasher Park is located at 93 Park Drive in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Community invited to Rock ‘N Roll-A-Thon
The community is invited to the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA’s annual day of fun and fitness.
The Rock ‘N Roll-A-Thon will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fowler YMCA, 5600 W. Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners. Participants can choose to participate in Zumba, Body Pump, Step-a-thon or Spin-a-thon.
The Rock ‘N Roll-A-Thon is the kickoff event for the “Why It Matters” annual giving campaign.
For more information, call Celeste Sperback at the YMCA at 770-246-9622.
SNELLVILLE
St. Patrick’s Half Marathon planned in Lenora Park
A St. Patrick’s Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will take place at 8 a.m. March 15 at Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
The races, organized by Deborah Montgomery Racing, will be run on a wide paved path through the park. The half marathon consists of five loops and an out-and-back. The 10K consists of two loops and an out-and-back, and the 5K consists of one loop and an out-and-back.
Registration fees are $45 for the half marathon, $35 for the 10K and $25 for the 5K.
For more information or to register, visit www.deborahmontgomeryracing.com.
SUGAR HILL
WOWEE features 5K, Makers Fest
The White Oak Wellness and Environmental Expo is joining forces again with the city of Sugar Hill, Lanier High School’s Makers Fest and other Lanier cluster schools.
WOWEE will begin with a 5K and Fun Run at 8 a.m. April 18 in downtown Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St.
Registration for the 5K is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Proceeds will benefit the White Oak Elementary PTA.
The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature vendors, food trucks, and a children’s play area. The Makers Fest will feature businesses and hobbyists showing off what they can do and how they do it.
For more information or to register for the 5K, visit fundracers.org.
SUWANEE
Easter Bunny High Tail 5K returns for Year 8
Once again, here comes Peter Cotton Tail, hopping down the Bunny Tr … err, Level Creek Road.
The 8th annual Easter Bunny High Tail 5K will take off at 8 a.m. April 11 at North Gwinnett Church, 4973 W. Price Road in Suwanee.
The early bird registration fee is $23 before April 1 and $25 thereafter. The fee is $30 on race day. Proceeds will benefit the North Gwinnett Mother’s of Preschoolers Group and the North Gwinnett Church Student Ministry.
Prizes include trophies, medals and chocolate bunnies.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
