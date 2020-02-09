AUBURN
Auburn Youth Athletics donates to sports mission
Auburn Youth Athletics recently partnered with A Dozen Pearlz, a non-profit sports ministry, to collect sporting equipment for needy communities.
A Dozen Pearlz collected used baseball and softball gloves, as well as used balls, for its mission work. Auburn Youth Athletics set up bins to collect donations from the Auburn community.
The ministry partners with churches in the United States and globally to donate sports equipment to children and leagues in need. On mission trips, A Dozen Pearlz hosts sports clinics for the community and engages in park improvement projects, such as building portable pitching mounds.
For more information about the sports ministry, visit facebook.com/adozenpearlz or email adozenpearlz@gmail.com.
BARROW COUNTY
Barrow Schools FFA Farm receives grant
In partnership with the Winder Housing Authority and Wimberly’s Roots Community Garden and Kitchen, the Barrow County School System received a $74,345 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Program.
On an annual basis, USDA awards competitive Farm to School grants to be used for training, supporting operations, planning, purchasing equipment, developing school gardens, developing partnerships, and implementing farm to school programs, according to the program’s website.
A portion of the grant funds have been allocated to improve an 89-acre property that was donated to the Barrow County School System for its agricultural science program. The grant will be used to develop basic infrastructure and farm plans for the property, according to the USDA.
The grant will also help fund technical training for local producers and school garden managers on food safety and post-harvest handling and storage, as well as culinary training for Barrow County Schools nutrition staff on use of fresh farm produce in school cafeterias.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.fns.usda.gov/cfs/farm-school-grant-program.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec hosts Valentine’s pottery class
Celebrate the season of love with your spouse, a friend or a favorite family member by building a clay creation Feb. 14 in the pottery studio at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center.
The pottery class “Lucky in Love” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pinckneyville Rec, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake. The class is open to adults and teens who are at least 15 years old.
Registration for a pair is $38. Participants can also register for childcare for children ages 2 to 12. The cost is $6 per child.
To register, visit www.gwinnettevents.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event using code PVP11630. The code for childcare registration is PVP11632.
For more information, call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Braselton Library presents February events
Children and teens can participate in special events at the Braselton Library this month.
The library will celebrate “Dental Health Month” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 with a visit from a special tooth fairy from North Georgia Pediatric Dentistry. The visitor will read a story and give tips on dental health.
Teens can participate in “The Good, the Bad and the Antivalentine’s Day” party at 5 p.m. Feb. 20.
The library is also participating in the “Revved Up to Read” program. Children ages 2 to 15 who read five books can receive a free ticket to Monster Jam or Supercross. The free ticket requires the purchase of one full-priced adult ticket. Monster Jam will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 23 and 24, and Supercross will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 29.
The Braselton Library is located at 15 Brassie Lane
For more information, visit braselton.prlib.org or call 706-654-1992.
BUFORD
Rose Society to celebrate Rose Day
The Greater Gwinnett Rose Society will teach the community how to care for and grow roses on Rose Day at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center.
Rose Day will take place from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Rec Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford. Topics will include the planting, feeding, spraying and pruning of roses. The event is free and open to the public.
The Greater Gwinnett Rose Society, which is affiliated with the American Rose Society, is dedicated to the enjoyment, enhancement, and promotion of roses. Membership is open to anyone interested in learning about or growing roses.
For more information, visit gwinnettrose.org.
DACULA
Dacula Park hosts Read Across America Day
Join the Gwinnett County Public Library on Feb. 29 at Dacula Activity Building for a Read Across America Day celebration.
The event will feature “Alice in Wonderland”-themed games, crafts, photo booth and refreshments. Open from 2 to 4 p.m., the event is free and open to the public.
Dacula Activity Building is located at 2735 Old Auburn Ave. in Dacula. For more information, call 678-277-0850.
Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading.
DULUTH
Shorty Howell hosts
Board Game Bonanza
Discover new board games during the Board Game Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at Shorty Howell Park Activity Building.
Participants can bring their own games to share or play one that is provided. Light refreshments will be provided.
The event is free and open to adults and children ages 5 and up. There will be a separate room for younger children.
Register online by Feb. 26 at www.gwinnettparks.com. Click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code SHP11650.
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building is located at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
GRAYSON
Paper shredding event planned for residents
The city of Grayson will have a paper shredding truck available on March 21 for city residents.
The truck will be available at Grayson City Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for residents who live within the city limits. Participants must bring proof of residency.
From 11 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full, the truck will be available to those with a Grayson mailing address. Participants must bring proof of residency.
Items that can be shred include hanging folders (with metal strips), manila folders, paper board legal binders, spiral notebook binders, thin plastic sheet protectors, and books. There is no need to staples, paper clips or binder clips.
Any items that may harm the shred truck must be removed, including 3-ring binders, X-rays, anything made of plastic, office supplies, computer cables, old cellphones, batteries, food and other garbage.
Grayson City Hall is located at 475 Grayson Parkway.
LAWRENCEVILLE
City receives distinguished budget award
The city of Lawrenceville has been awarded the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for its budget presentation by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This award represents a commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting and is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, according to a news release.
The city of Lawrenceville’s published budget document had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation designed to assess its ability to serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device. The budget document must be rated proficient in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
“We are proud of our Finance Department and the Citizens Financial Review Committee for attaining this notable achievement,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “To receive this award in the first year of participation speaks volumes about our knowledgeable and well-trained staff and for the accuracy and transparency of our budget process and documentation.”
Lawrenceville is one of only 363 government entities to receive this award out of 1,600 program participants in the U.S. and Canada. The GFOA is judged by an impartial panel in order to maintain the program’s high standards and integrity.
“This was a collective effort across City departments and citizen committees, and we are extremely proud of the resulting document and of this award,” Lawrenceville Finance Director Keith Lee said. “We appreciate the leadership of the Mayor and Council that enabled our team to achieve this level of excellence in our first year of participation.”
LILBURN
Lilburn officer participating in Polar Plunge
Lilburn Police Officer A.J. Ajanovic will represent the Lilburn Police Department on Feb. 22 at the Polar Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Georgia.
Polar Plunge is more than jumping into freezing water. The money raised helped Special Olympics Georgia provide free year-round sports training, competition, and health services to more than 26,000 athletes.
Special Olympics Georgia Law Enforcement Torch Run’s 11th annual Polar Plunge will take place at Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St. in Acworth. The beach is on the north shore of Lake Acworth.
To donate or join the team, visit www.classy.org/team/267975.
LOGANVILLE
Master’s Car Club Show rolls in
The Master’s Car Club 16th annual Benefit Car Show will take place May 9 on Main Street in Loganville.
The event will benefit Almsprings Food Basket, a non-profit food pantry.
Registration is $20 per car or $15 when registering two or more cars. Registration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Awards will take place at 2 p.m.
NORCROSS
Father-Daughter Dance open for RSVPs
Planning on attending the Valentine’s Father-Daughter Dance on Feb. 21?
Register to attend by visiting www.norcrosstours.com/city-of-norcross-father-daughter-dance.
The dance will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St. in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Photography production workshop available
Peachtree Corners residents can attend the “Post-Production ABCs, Basics, Tricks, Secrets, and Hacks” photography workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27 at Peachtree Corners City Hall.
The class is for anyone interested in learning the basics of post-production techniques in Lightroom, Photoshop and other post-production software programs. All levels and ages are welcome to attend the class.
The class is free, but participants must live or work in Peachtree Corners.
For more information or to register, email Jim Stone at jstone@tytancreates.com.
SNELLVILLE
Tiny Stitches meets Monday
If you sew, quilt, knit or crochet, join your fellow crafters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to make garments and bedding for disadvantaged newborns in northeast Georgia.
All materials, patterns, and instructions will be provided.
Participants can stop by anytime during the workshop, which meets the second Monday of each month at Eastside Hospital, South Campus, Room H2U, 2160 Fountain Drive in Snellville.
For more information about the meeting, call Karen Fulford at 770-638-4638 or email her at k.fulford@att.net.
For more information about Tiny Stitches or other workshop locations, visit www.tinystitches.org.
SUGAR HILL
Artist reception planned
for Feb. 20
The Sugar Hill Arts Commission will celebrate Barry Palmer and his work at a reception at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 for his exhibition, “The Life of the Artist Known as B.”
Born on the south side of Atlanta, Palmer had a troubled upbringing until moving to Sugar Hill in high school. He has resided in the area for about 25 years.
Palmer graduated from the Art Institute of Atlanta. He recently left his corporate career to care for his family and pursue art full time. His art reflects his background in graphic design, auto body work, and fine art.
His art is on display until Feb. 28 in Sugar Hill City Hall Art Museum.
SUWANEE
Suwanee seeks
market vendors
The city of Suwanee is in search of purveyors of fine fruits and vegetables, herbs, flowers, creators of jams and soaps, and others to participate in the 17th season of the city’s Farmers Market.
The regular Suwanee Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 2 through Sept. 26, at Town Center Park. The Winter Farmers Market is the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., October through April.
Food Truck Fridays also return to Town Center on May 1, June 5, Aug. 7, and Sept. 4, with each month bringing food and music from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The city accepts up to 10 food trucks per event.
Applications and guidelines for both the Farmers Market and Food Truck Fridays are due on March 20, and can be found at suwanee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.