AUBURN
City officials
discuss LCI initiative
Auburn city officials gathered earlier this month to put together a study agenda and schedule for its Livable Centers Initiative grant.
The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded the city a $96,000 LCI grant earlier this year. The LCI is a grant program that encourages local jurisdictions to re-envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places that offer increased mobility options, encourage healthy lifestyles and provide improved access to jobs and services, according to the ARC’s website.
There will be opportunities for the public to weigh in as Auburn creates its plan.
“We have worked hard to address concerns that our Historic Downtown stays a priority,” Mayor Linda Blechinger said in a city newsletter. “We want to make sure this area will grow, adding residents and businesses with a healthy mix.”
Dave Schmit, Auburn’s master development partner, said the city envisions several main character areas for the downtown area.
“The new City Hall area will be more of a quieter core, with the school and park spaces. While in the 4th Avenue area, we’ll see more energy and vibrancy. This is where the action is,” Schmit said in the newsletter. “Since the city owns several of the central buildings in this area, we can use those to incubate the uses we would like to see, with market research testing along the way to make sure they are sustainable long term.
“Then there will be a transition zone around 4th and 6th Avenues, and outside the Perry-Rainey Center, to activate investment along that corridor. Perhaps a boulevard-style streetscape to transition between the vibrant and the residential.”
Details of public events and project milestones will be published by the city throughout the LCI study process, which is expected to be completed in November.
Since 2000, the LCI program has invested $231 million in 120 communities throughout the Atlanta region, helping pay for planning studies and the construction of transportation projects, such as sidewalks and intersection improvements, to bring those visions to life.
BARROW COUNTY
Tree chipper event
planned for Saturday
Bring your Christmas trees to be chipped from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Victor Lord Park in Winder.
The 2020 Keep Barrow Beautiful Bring One for the Chipper event will take place between fields 8 to 11, near the Army National Guard Armory and Senior Center, just off of Lee Street. Participants will receive free seeds and a free tree seedling, while supplies last.
Bring One for the Chipper is an annual Christmas tree recycling program. Instead of disposing of trees in landfills, the trees are fed through wood chippers. The resulting mulch is often used in park beautification projects.
Keep Barrow Beautiful, a local affiliate of the Keep Georgia Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, promotes environmental awareness and education through litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification programs.
BERKELEY LAKE
Sena to speak at chapel
in January
Dr. Bobby Sena will deliver a sermon titled “Never Forget, You are Special” at the January service at Lake Berkeley Chapel.
The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at the chapel, 4043 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Berkeley Lake.
Sena has served in a variety of roles in the Southern Baptist Convention for more than 45 years. He has served as pastor of large and small Hispanic churches in Texas and Georgia. He received his bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University in Texas, master’s of religious education degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas, and doctor of ministry degree from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in California.
Lake Berkeley Chapel provides interdenominational worship services and Christian fellowship for the Berkeley Lake community without interfering with regular church affiliation. Services are held monthly.
For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Life Path Race
planned at NGMC
The 4th annual Braselton Life Path 8K/5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, 1400 River Place in Braselton.
Registration is $35, and proceeds will benefit the Lanier Junior Olympics Program. The race is a 2020 Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
Race day packet pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Medical Center. Packets can also be picked up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Runners Fit, 7419 Spout Springs Road.
All finishers will receive a NGMC stocking cap.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Braselton/BraseltonLifepath.
BUFORD
Buford High hosts Cookies and Cocoa Fun Run
Cookies and Cocoa Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at Buford High School, 2455 Buford Highway in Buford.
The 5K Walk/Run will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Registration is $25. T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone who registers by Jan. 14.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Buford/CookiesCocoa5K.
DACULA
Stargazing planned
at Harbins Park
Spend an evening under the stars on Feb. 8 at Harbins Park in Dacula.
The stargazing event will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. in the meadow at Harbins Park, 2995 Luke Edwards Road in Dacula. The fee is $3 per person.
Telescopes will be available for use, but participants can also bring their own.
For more information or to register, call 770-904-3500.
DULUTH
Duluth tests out downtown valet parking
The Duluth Downtown Development Authority has partnered with Refined Parking Solutions to offer valet parking for downtown visitors this Friday and Saturday and on New Year’s Eve.
The drop-off point for vehicles is at the top of Town Green on West Lawrenceville Street. Vehicles will be parked in the gravel lot in front of City Hall.
Patrons of downtown businesses will receive a sticker for discounted valet pricing when they make a purchase.
The service is a test of an option to help visitors reach their shopping and dining destinations more quickly, according to a city newsletter.
GRAYSON
Adulting 101 class
to focus on healthy eating
Learn healthy food swaps and make pesto using ingredients from the Tower Garden at the next Adulting 101 class at the Grayson branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
“Adulting 101: Healthy Eating” will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the library, 700 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
The program, for teens and adults, is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Trio of authors to speak at GGC Library
New York Times bestselling authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White will discuss their new novel “All the Ways We Said Goodbye” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Kaufman Library at Georgia Gwinnett College.
The novel is a historical adventure that moves from the dark days of two World Wars to the turbulent years of the 1960s, in which three women with bruised hearts find refuge at Paris’ legendary Ritz hotel.
The event, sponsored by the Gwinnett County Public Library, will take place in the Heritage Room, on the third floor of the Kaufman Library. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitor parking will be available in GGC’s Lot 3000 off of Lonnie Harvel Boulevard in Lawrenceville.
LILBURN
Library offers assistance with naturalization forms
Legal permanent residents can receive free legal assistance with filling out the N-400 citizenship application form from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 24 at the Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The N-400 is an application to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. One of the requirements for naturalization is to take the naturalization test to demonstrate the ability to read, write, and speak basic English and a basic knowledge of U.S. history and government (civics).
Assistance is offered on a first come, first served basis.
The Lilburn Library is located at 4817 Church St. in Lilburn.
LOGANVILLE
Master Gardeners create Seed Library
The University of Georgia Walton County Extension Master Gardener Seed Library was recently placed in the O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville.
Much like the library itself, a Seed Library is about sharing and building community. The Seed Library encourages library patrons to take packets of seeds home with them to plant.
Additionally, Walton County Master Gardener volunteers will lead a series of workshops on consumer horticulture and gardening techniques, such as seed starting, designed for people of all skill levels and abilities.
O’Kelly Memorial Library is located at 363 Conyers Road in Loganville.
NORCROSS
Blue Devils Run benefits Norcross track,
cross-country teams
The 10th annual Blue Devils run will take off at 8 a.m. Feb. 8 at Pinckneyville Middle School, 5440 W. Jones Bridge Road in Norcross.
Registration for the 5K is $25. Proceeds benefit the track and cross-country teams at Norcross High School.
All runners will receive a raffle entry, and up to 20 raffle prizes will be awarded.
For more information or to register, visit bluedevilsrun.com or runsignup.com/Race/GA/Norcross/BlueDevilsRun.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Author Ellison to speak
in Peachtree Corners
New York Times bestselling author J.T. Ellison will discuss her latest novel, “Good Girls Lie,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Peachtree Corners City Hall, Community Chest Room, 310 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
The novel examines the bonds of friendship, the power of lies and the desperate lengths to which people will go to protect their secrets. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments and auction items will be available courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
SNELLVILLE
Snellville Farmers Market open Saturday
The Snellville Farmers Market will continue its extended season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville.
While the market is smaller than the city’s summer market, shoppers can find a variety of seasonal local produce, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods and more.
For more information, visit snellvillefarmersmarket.com.
SUGAR HILL
Figure Skating Club
to perform at ice rink
The Georgia Figure Skating Club has one more performance planned for 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Sugar Hill ice rink.
The ice rink is located behind Sugar Hill City Hall at 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
The Figure Skating Club’s performance is 30 minutes. During that time, all public skaters will be asked to leave the ice.
For more information, visit Have an Ice Day at www.haidrink.com or call 770-554-7506.
SUWANEE
Winter Farmers Market planned for Jan. 11
Suwanee’s Winter Farmers Market will be open 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. in Suwanee.
The market will feature fresh local winter produce, such as lettuce, greens, potatoes, carrots and Brussels sprouts, as well as baked goods.
For more information, visit www.suwanee.com.