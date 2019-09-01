AUBURN
AuburnFest opens
barbecue competition
Think your backyard barbecue is the best? Showcase your skill and compete for cash prizes in the AuburnFest Trains and Flames BBQ Competition.
The barbecue competition will include categories for chicken leg quarters, ribs and Boston butts. There will also be an ancillary competition for Brunswick stew. All barbecue and stew must be prepared in the competition area.
AuburnFest, the city’s annual hometown fall festival, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
For an application for the barbecue competition, visit www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=517.
BARROW COUNTY
Volunteers needed for Your State Parks Day
The Friends of Fort Yargo will host various volunteer projects from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 as part of Your State Parks Day.
Your State Parks Day is statewide event that enlists volunteers to help improve state parks. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and a parking pass for the event. Parking at Fort Yargo is typically $5 per vehicle.
Registration is required. To sign up to volunteer, visit yargotrailcrew.com/sign-up.html.
Fort Yargo State Park is located at 210 S. Broad St. in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Hometown Heroes Day planned for Oct. 26
Berkeley Lake will recognize its law enforcement officers at its next Hometown Heroes Day on Oct. 26.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Berkeley Lake City Hall. Realtors Jill Rice and Tracey Settlage will provide coffee, donuts and chicken nuggets for the officers.
In addition to showing appreciation for law enforcement officers, the event will allow residents to drop off unused prescription drugs and other medications for proper disposal.
For more information, call 770-368-9484. Berkeley Lake City Hall is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
BRASELTON
Town seeks resident input on plan update
Braselton has hired a consultant team to develop the town’s 20-year Comprehensive Plan Update.
The town’s goal is to update the existing 2030 Comprehensive Plan to create a 20-year policy document that guides the future growth of the town and promotes the needs, goals and objectives of the community.
Residents are invited to participate in an online survey and attend a Visioning Workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Community Room in the Police and Court Building.
For more information, including a link to the survey, visit www.braseltoncompplan.com.
BUFORD
Jeremy Nelson 5K planned for Saturday
The Jeremy Nelson Helping Hearts 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Bona Allen Mansion, 395 E. Main St. in Buford.
Proceeds from the race will go to the Jeremy Nelson Foundation, which gives scholarships to Buford High School students. Jeremy was a student at Buford Middle School who collapsed in 2013 while playing in a Gwinnett Basketball League all-star game and later died.
Race registration is $30.
For more information, visit fivestarntpq3.com/jeremy-nelson.
DACULA
Dacula Library
plans Pirate Day
What’s a pirate’s favorite letter?
You’d think it would be arr, but it’s really the sea!
Put on your pirate garb and visit the Dacula Library from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday for Pirate Day. The event will feature pirate-related activities — and you’ll most likely get a chance to practice yer pirate speech before International Talk Like a Pirate Day (Sept. 19).
The event is free and open to the public.
The Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 265 Dacula Road in Dacula. For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
DULUTH
Rocky Horror at Red Clay
Check out a midnight showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 19 at the Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth.
The musical horror comedy will be performed with a live shadow cast from Lips Down on Dixie. The show is intended for mature audiences. Expect foul language and lewd behavior.
The event is free, and admission will be provided on a first come, first served basis. No children will be admitted without an adult guardian. Seating will be limited.
For more information, including information on props and what to expect, visit duluthga.net/community/rockyhorrorpictureshow.php.
GRAYSON
811 Run/Walk 5K planned at Tribble Mill Park
Georgia 811 will host its fourth annual 811 Run/Walk 5K at 8:11 a.m. Sept. 14 in Tribble Mill Park.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the P4 Foundation, supporting childhood cancer patients and research.
Race registration is $8.11, plus a $2.50 sign-up fee, through Tuesday. After that, registration will increase to $20, plus a $2.50 sign-up fee.
To register, visit runsignup.com/811run. For more information about the event, visit georgia811.com/index.php/811-run-walk or p4foundation.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Georgia Race for Autism
open for registration
The Georgia Race for Autism and Fall Festival will return Oct. 5 to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
The annual race includes options for a 5K, 10K, 1-mile Fun Run, Tot Trot and 100 Yard Dash. Races will begin and end at the Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway.
Registration is available online at runsignup.com. The 5K is $30, and the 10K is $40. Both races will begin at 8 a.m. Proceeds support Spectrum Autism Support Group in providing camps and clubs for those impacted by autism in the community.
The annual Fall Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit georgiaraceforautism.com.
LILBURN
5K raises awareness about senior hunger
September is recognized in the United States as Hunger Action Month, and the nonprofit organization Mending the Gap has organized an event to raise awareness about the issue of senior hunger.
The fourth annual Run Against Senior Hunger 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Lilburn City Park, located at 75 Main St. in Lilburn.
Registration for the 5K is $25. Proceeds will help Mending the Gap increase the number of seniors it serves through its programs. Programs include Save Our Seniors, which delivers food, cleaning supplies and personal care items to low-income seniors in the community; Connect2Connect, which offers free computer training to seniors; and The Bridge, which assigns teen and adult volunteers to engage in activities with seniors who are living independently and who live in assisted-care facilities.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Lilburn/saveourseniors.
For more information about Mending the Gap, visit mending-the-gap.org or call 404-729-5185.
LOGANVILLE
Loganville plans
Public Safety Day
Learn more about Loganville’s first responders from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Public Safety Day at the Loganville Town Green.
Different public safety agencies will have equipment on display, and the event will include children’s activities and a DJ.
The first 100 visitors will receive free hot dogs.
For more information, visit loganville-ga.gov/news-events.
NORCROSS
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns for 19th year
The 19th annual Atlanta British Car Fayre will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Norcross.
More than 400 British automobiles and motorcycles are expected to be at the show, which is open to the public and free to spectators. Vehicle registration is $20 per car and $15 per motorcycle on the day of the event. A discount is available to those who register online in advance.
Proceeds from vehicle registration and sale of raffle tickets will support the Amanda Riley Foundation, which works with families in the Atlanta area while they are in the midst of their battle with cancer, according to the event’s website.
Barbara and Steve Riley founded the organization in memory of their daughter, Amanda, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16 and fought for her life for 405 days. Amanda died in 2010.
In addition to the car show, the event will feature a car boot sale, the British version of a yard sale in which participants sell items from the car’s boot — that’s what the Brits call the car’s trunk. Registration for the car boot sale is $15 per vehicle.
Spectators should also look for a London Double Decker bus owned by Atlanta Royal Tours, will be displayed near Lillian Webb Park. Iron Horse Tavern will be selling traditional English fish and chips, and a Vintage English Tea Room will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Norcross Masonic Lodge.
For more information, visit atlantabritishcarfayre.com.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Flicks on the Green celebrates movie anniversary
Flicks on the Green will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” on Sept. 7, the penultimate event of Peachtree Corners’ 2019 movie series.
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” stars Rick Moranis as scientist and inventor Wayne Szalinski, whose electromagnetic shrinking machine zaps his children and their friends, turning the teens into miniscule versions of themselves. When Szalinski accidentally throws the tiny kids out with the trash, they must battle the dangers of the backyard to return home.
Flicks on the Green will begin at 7 p.m. on the Peachtree Corners Town Green, with the movie slated to start at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The final movie event of 2019 will take place on Oct. 5.
Parking is available within the Town Center shopping. Additional parking is available off Davinci Court off Peachtree Corners Circle (3720 Davinci Court, 3715 Davinci Court or 2745 Davinci Court); you’ll cross Peachtree Corners Circle and access the Town Green via a path.
For more information, visit peachtreecornersga.gov.
SNELLVILLE
City seeks input regarding park master plan
Snellville city officials are still looking for residents’ input on what they’d like to see at T.W. Briscoe Park following the first of two meetings regarding the park’s Master Plan update.
More than two dozen attendees of the first meeting Aug. 15 had an opportunity to pick five items or improvements they’d like to see at the park — a gymnasium, hiking trails, splash pad and indoor meeting rooms were the top picks, according to a news release.
The second public hearing will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road. The forums are designed to identify the needs of the community as part of Phase II of the park’s Master Plan update.
“We depend on residents’ input to make these changes,” Snellville Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Platt said. “If you’d like to see something at the park, please attend the meeting and let us know.”
After the designs and specific items are determined, the Park Advisory Board will make a recommendation to the mayor and City Council. The mayor and Council must approve the proposals before funding sources are determined. For more information, visit snellville.org.
SUGAR HILL
Downtown renovations highlight Happy Hour Hustle
What better way to start the day than to hustle your way to the finish line and then enjoy a happy hour?
Check out the renovations in downtown Sugar Hill at the Happy Hour Hustle. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in front of the Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
Registration is $40 through Sept. 27 and $45 the day of the race.
After the race, participants will receive pizza from Crazy Dough and a beer (for those 21 and older) from Rushing Trading Co. Both businesses are located in Sugar Hill’s E Center.
For more information or to register, visit fivestarntpq3.com/happy-hour-hustle.
SUWANEE
Tee off to support GCPS mentoring program
Whether you’re part of a foursome or golfing solo, a novice on the links or a scratch golfer, circle Oct. 14 on your calendar and plan to hit the course for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentoring Program’s 10th Annual Golf Tournament.
Bear’s Best Atlanta Golf Course, 5342 Aldeburgh Drive in Suwanee, will host the event. The money raised will go to college scholarships, resources, enrichment activities and background-building experiences for students in the mentoring program, according to the school system.
Registration for golfers — $125 per individual and $500 per foursome — is open through Sept. 27 and includes tournament entry, breakfast, entry in the Hole-In-One Contest, entry in the Longest Drive Contest and the Awards Luncheon.
For more information or to register, visit gcps-foundation.org/event/community-based-mentoring-10th-annual-golf-tournament.