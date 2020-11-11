Westlake High School and the surrounding community in South Fulton County is in mourning after learning of the death of Principal Jamar Robinson and his wife.
According to reports, Robinson and his wife, Marie, died while on vacation in Puerto Rico after reportedly drowning near their hotel. According to local reports, Marie Robinson got caught in a current while swimming at a beach behind their hotel in San Juan and her husband tried to save her.
A native Atlantan, Robinson worked in multiple capacities at different schools in the area before becoming principal at Westlake. He was beloved by his school and in the community.
"His vision was to inspire and motivate — this is something we can all look to do for each other to honor his legacy," Westlake High School coach Bobby May wrote on Twitter. "Lift up the people around you, celebrate success, and encourage others to stand up when they have fallen."
In April, Robinson honored the entire senior class of Westlake with billboards.
It was his way to make things special for students who missed out on the typical graduation because of the pandemic.
"As we attempt to process the loss of Principal Jamar Robinson and his beautiful wife, let’s rally behind their children, extended family members and Westlake High School’s students and staff," Fulton County Superintendent Mike Looney tweeted.
