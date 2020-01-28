Police said a 21-year-old man was shot by a cashier while attempting to rob a Duluth gas station with a knife early Tuesday morning.
The Duluth Police Department said Duluth resident Christian Saint Amour was transferred to Northside Hospital Gwinnett after being shot in the leg during the armed robbery. He's been charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.
Police said officers responded at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday to a call about a person who had been shot at a Shell on 3495 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
A spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department said officers found a man lying on the floor near the cashier area with a bullet wound to his left leg. Officers began administering first aid until Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services arrived and transported him to Northside Gwinnett.
Police said surveillance video showed a black male run into the Shell, with a red shirt covering his face armed with a knife. Police said the suspect ran towards the cashier area with the knife when the cashier shot the suspect one time in the left leg.
Police said the cashier immediately called 911.
Records show Saint Amour was booked twice in 2019 related to probation violations in Duluth. Information on the severity of his injuries was not immediately available.
