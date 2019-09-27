The city of Sugar Hill recently got a big boost from its business community for its efforts to raise money for city's planned Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The Sugar Hill Business Alliance made a $5,000 donation to the plaza, which the city broke ground on this summer, at the Trace Adkins concert at The Bowl at Sugar Hill on Sept. 19.
The funds were raised at a golf tournament the alliance recently held at the Sugar Hill Golf Club.
"The Sugar Hill Veterans Memorial Plaza features monuments recognizing each branch of military service as well as a water feature, and eternal flame surrounded by a community plaza with space for visitors to stop and reflect on the sacrifice and service of veterans and active military," city officials said in a statement.
The city broke ground on the veterans monument and plaza on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy in June. At the time, city officials said the goal of the monument was to be “a continual expression of gratitude” to veterans.
It will be located across West Broad Street from Sugar Hill City Hall at Church Street.
The city awarded a $1.45 million contract to Marietta-based Surfaces Group LLC in March to build the monument and plaza.
In addition to the six military branch markers and the water feature, what renderings of the monument is expected to look like have included an obelisk and an eagle statue, although city officials previously said there may be some changes to the look of the eagle statue. Landscaping is also expected to be a part of the plaza.
In recognition of Sugar Hill Business Alliance's donation, Adkins — who the city said is a major supporter of the military — took time to meet with members of the alliance's board before his show. During the concert, he performed his song, "Still a Soldier."