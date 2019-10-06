Snellville resident Blake Christian Jennings recently began his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York with a swearing in.
Jennings, who was nominated for an appointment to the academy by U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, was sworn in as a member of the academy’s Regiment of Midshipmen. As a part of the regiment, he will be a midshipman in the U.S. Naval Reserve during his time at the school.
“As part of his four-year education, Jennings will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels,” the academy said in an announcement. “USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.”
Once Jennings graduates from the school, he will have a bachelors degree as well as a Merchant Marine Officer license. In exchange, he will be obligated to serve as either an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces, according to academy officials.
The academy said many of its graduates end up serving as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program aboard U.S. flag vessels, but others end up serving active duty in the armed forces.