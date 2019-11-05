Gwinnett County police said Tuesday they have arrested the cousin of a man found dead in a Norcross-area apartment Friday morning as they continue to search for the man's killer.
Police said Santiago Torres Pacheco, 17, has been charged with manufacturing drugs but is not a suspect in the murder of his cousin, 21-year-old Robert Pacheco.
Santiago Torres Pacheco is Roberto Pacheco's cousin and was also his roommate, police said. The 17-year-old was arrested in Athens and was booked in to the Gwinnett County Jail on Saturday.
Police said no one has been charged with murder in the investigation, and that the lead detective is still seeking tips through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
The motive for the crime appears to be drug-related, police said.
Roberto Pacheco was found dead in his ground floor apartment at Oakwood Vista Apartments on Coleville Circle in unincorporated Norcross around 7 a.m. Friday.