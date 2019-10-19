Gwinnett County police said investigators have determined two people who were found dead in a hotel in Peachtree Corners on Thursday died in a murder-suicide.
Police did not say what led them to believe it was a murder-suicide, but they said Quincy, Fla. resident Delvin Antonio Shorter, 26, shot Sheffer, Fla. resident Lecresha Jalyn Day, 24. The bodies of Shorter and Day were found in a hotel room at the Norcross Inn and Suites, which is located at 6650 Bay Circle in Peachtree Corners.
Police were called to the hotel at about 3:42 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller said they saw two deceased individuals on the ground.
Shorter and Day each died from a gunshot to the head, police said.