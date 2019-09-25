A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at a hotel in Norcross, according to police.
Norcross Police Sgt. Eric Butynski said Donald Steele allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old Peachtree Corners man at the Guest Inn on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Steele and the victim were allegedly conducting a drug deal when the stabbing occurred, according to the police department's spokesman.
"The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital," Butynski said. "The suspect was located by our officers. He admitted to the murder, was arrested, and lodged at the Gwinnett County Detention Center."
Butynski said police were attempting to contact the victim's next of kin.
Jail records show Steele was booked into the Gwinnett County jail shortly at 2:19 a.m. Felony murder is currently the only charge listed against him.
Butynski said Steele is from Lawrenceville, but jail records listed a Duluth address for him.
No bond has been set yet, according to the jail records.