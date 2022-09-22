Gwinnett County police have arrested a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Indian Trail Lilburn Road and then fled the scene on Wednesday.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Norcross resident Ismael Perez, 33, was arrested in connection with the death of fellow Norcross resident Sadie Ware, 66.

