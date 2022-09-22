Gwinnett County police have arrested a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Indian Trail Lilburn Road and then fled the scene on Wednesday.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Norcross resident Ismael Perez, 33, was arrested in connection with the death of fellow Norcross resident Sadie Ware, 66.
Ware was hit by a 1997-2002 teal or green truck or SUV that had a broken tail light. The incident occurred on Indian Trail, between Singleton Road and Tech Drive.
"The suspect left the scene, and Ware died due to injuries she sustained during the collision," Valle said.
Perez faces homicide by vehicle leaving the scene) and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death charges. Gwinnett County jail records show he has been in the county detention center without bond since Wednesday night.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0076451.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
