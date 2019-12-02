Gwinnett County police believe a man who was fatally shot Friday morning died because of an argument that escalated to violence.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said Atlanta resident Eriberto Villanueva, 28, is suspected of fatally shooting Lawrenceville resident Benedicto Granados at a home on Barnaby Court in unincorporated Lilburn in the early morning hours of Friday. It was not immediately clear Monday if Villanueva had been arguing with Granados or someone else at the residence before the shooting. Police previously said Granados had been visiting friends or family members at the home for Thanksgiving.
Arrest warrants have been taken out against Villanueva on charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. His current location is not known, Pihera said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting or Villanueva’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also submit tips at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and does offer cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 19-110229 when providing information.