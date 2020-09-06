The city of Lawrenceville first announced its desire to sell its Water Distribution System to Gwinnett County last month. Both the City Council and Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners officially approved the transaction to become effective Dec. 1. As a side note, the city sold its sewer system to Gwinnett County in the 1980’s.
Before reviewing reasons the city pursued this intergovernmental agreement, let’s take a step back and outline why Lawrenceville residents essentially have two water systems and why that is changing. The City of Lawrenceville will celebrate its 200th birthday in 2021. Our town square was originally chosen due to its proximity to several nearby springs, with the first public well dug near the Historic Courthouse in 1871.
As detailed in Mary Frazier Long’s book “About Lawrenceville” — the original pathway of waterworks was driven by the need for a volunteer fire department in 1910, a sewer system in 1912, and the first production well drilled by cable tool methods at Rhodes Jordan Park in 1912. This water infrastructure system was used for several decades.
Three additional wells were added in the 1940s and water was supplied to city residents solely by wells until the 1970s. At that point, Gwinnett (and the City of Lawrenceville) began to see major growth. Leadership in Gwinnett County (utilizing Lake Lanier as a water source), began to expand its infrastructure throughout the county. Due to the limited amount of water production from underground springs, the City outgrew its well system and began purchasing water from Gwinnett County and distributing it through the City system.
So why the history lesson? It is important to take a moment and consider the wisdom and bold vision of Lawrenceville’s leadership throughout our city’s history. Those leaders recognized the importance of a secure and dedicated water system in order for the city to thrive.
I would like to take a moment to remember and thank those leaders who were instrumental in our water history: Mayor L.R. Martin, Mayor F.Q. Sammon, Jr., Mayor Rhodes Jordan, Mayor Bartow Jenkins, W.M. Fambrough — Chief Engineer of the 1912 project, L.O. Crowe — former superintendent of the water department in the 1940s, W.P. Webb – superintendent of the Lawrenceville Waterworks in 1914, and so many other elected and community leaders who gave their time and talents to make this community what it is today.
So why sell the water system to Gwinnett County? This transaction is another step in the city’s continued transformation into a thriving community for businesses and residents. Just like past visionary city leaders, the current Mayor and City Council want to ensure a long-term, sustainable future for water delivery while maintaining lower costs to our customers.
Currently, only 20 percent of water needed by city customers is produced by city wells. The City of Lawrenceville purchases 80 percent of the water used by our customers from Gwinnett County.
Essentially, Lawrenceville is a water marketer, purchasing water and re-selling it. In addition, the city made the decision years ago to utilize Gwinnett County’s system to pressurize water lines and assist with water delivery to our customers. Because of these reasons, we are absolutely reliant upon Gwinnett for the delivery of water.
Gwinnett County has a stellar reputation and provides safe, clean water daily to more than 240,000 customer accounts and nearly one million residents of Gwinnett County. They have invested time and money into sustainable protection of local waterbodies, water-related research, and water quality. They have the infrastructure in place to utilize Lake Lanier, our nearest large sustainable water source, to provide the necessary quantity of water for projected city growth for decades.
After the transition is complete, city water customers will receive the same excellent customer service from Gwinnett County they are accustomed to receiving from the city. In the J.D. Power 2018 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, Gwinnett County was ranked as having the happiest customers in the south.
And their facilities have won multiple awards for exceptional design and operation. Our City of Lawrenceville customers are going to be in good hands and water quality will not change.
Terms of the agreement include substantial upgrades ($13.3M over 10 years) on the distribution system that is more than 70 years old in some places, a commitment to retain existing City water department employees, property exchange near Ezzard Street and Paper Mill Road that can be used to facilitate future development, and $400,000 cash the city has committed to give back to city residential water customers in the form of a utility credit ($60) later this year.
I applaud the leadership of both the City Council, the Gwinnett County Water and Sewer Authority, and the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for making bold decisions that maintain low water rates while providing a stable and quality water system for years to come.
