A GBI-led task force captured two drug and weapons caches belonging to an international street gang in Lawrenceville Tuesday.
The task force arrested Jorge Omar Rosales, 31, and Damion Raye Martinez, 27. Rosales is associated with the Southside 13 criminal street gang while Martinez is associated with the Malditos criminal street gang, according to the GBI. The arrests and seizure of weapons and guns came after a six-month investigation.
Officials said both men are longtime residents of Lawrenceville and have been validated as members of an international criminal street gang known as Sureños, or Sur 13. The street gangs they are members of are part of the international organization, according to the GBI.
"Agents executed two search warrants in Gwinnett County and seized an arsenal of firearms including a .223 rifle, handguns, an Uzi pistol, a sawed-off shotgun, and 100 round drum magazines," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a statement. "Agents also seized approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and gang paraphernalia."
Rosales has been charged with: one count violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; 10 counts Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; one count Trafficking Methamphetaine; one count Possession of Cocaine; and violation of parole.
Martinez is charged with: one count violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; seven counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; one count of trafficking methamphetamine; and violation of Parole.
Both men were booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.
Participating agencies included ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Gwinnett Metro Task Force, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Atlanta Police Department (K-9 Unit), Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Gwinnett County Fire and EMS.