Lawrenceville police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is accused of dragging a police officer, who tried to pull him over, to the ground during a recent power outage in the city's downtown area.
The incident happened at the intersection of West Pike Street and Perry Street. The suspect's vehicle, described as an older silver Honda with a sun roof, allegedly did not stop at a four-way stop during the power outage and an officer made contact with the driver.
"The driver failed to obey commands and drove off with the officer's uniform caught on the vehicle, dragging the officer to the ground," police said. "The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Pike Street from Perry Street."
Police said the driver was a light-skinned black man with a low-cut haircut and a thin beard who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with some sort of graphic on it as well as sunglasses and dark-colored pants. Camera images of the driver were released by Lawrenceville police.
The driver's vehicle was described as having four doors as well as a tan or grey cloth interior and a "fuzzy grey steering wheel cover."
Anyone who has information about driver's identity is asked to call Detective T. Schaefer at 770-670-5134 or send an email to tschaefer@lawrencevillepd.com. They can also call Lt. B. Honea at 770-670-5014 or Crime Analyst Alma Hernandez at 770-670-5111.