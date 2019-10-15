Lawrenceville police said they have arrested a man who is accused of dragging a police officer, who tried to pull him over, to the ground during a recent power outage in the city's downtown area.
The incident happened at the intersection of West Pike Street and Perry Street. The suspect's vehicle, described as an older silver Honda with a sun roof, allegedly did not stop at a four-way stop during the power outage and an officer made contact with the driver.
"The driver failed to obey commands and drove off with the officer's uniform caught on the vehicle, dragging the officer to the ground," police said. "The vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Pike Street from Perry Street."
The department announced the arrest on Tuesday in an update to a Facebook post announcing a "Be On The Look," or BOLO, warning about the suspect.
Police did not identify the suspect in the update.