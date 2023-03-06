Mayor and JMS.JPG

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, third from left, was one of the presenters at Jordan Middle School's Career Day.

 Photo: Kesha Brown

Students at Jordan Middle School in Lawrenceville put down their Chromebooks on March 2 when over 60 professionals from all walks of life took over classrooms to present, inspire and intrigue their young minds.

Presenters included David Still, mayor of Lawrenceville; Jordan Middle School namesake’s daughter, Judy Jordan Johnson, the former mayor of Lawrenceville, as well as a talk show host, lawyers, military personnel, authors, entertainers, and professionals from a host of other fields from medicine to professional athletes.

