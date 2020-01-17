Gwinnett County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly-renovated elections office, which it plans to name after the first African-American woman to be superintendent of a Georgia school district — Beauty Baldwin.
The ceremony to dedicate the Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.
In May 2019, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $1,045,000 to renovate the election offices. Commissioners approved the project by a 4-0 with Commissioner Tommy Hunter absent.
Baldwin is currently a member of the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations & Elections. She became the first black woman to be a school superintendent in Georgia when she was hired at Buford City Schools in 1984. She later served in administration roles in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Baldwin was born Beauty Poole in 1942, and grew up the daughter of sharecroppers on a farm in Baldwin County. Baldwin graduated with a mathematics degree from Savannah State College in 1963.
She is a former math, vocational education teacher and assistant principal at Central Gwinnett High School. Baldwin headed the vocational education program at Central Gwinnett before assuming the role of superintendent in Buford. Baldwin also served as principal of Buford Middle School.
In June 2014, she founded North Metro Academy of Performing Arts, a Gwinnett County Charter School.
The Gwinnett County elections office won't be the first public building to be named after Baldwin. In August 2016, Gwinnett County Public Schools opened Baldwin Elementary School in Norcross.
