Gwinnett County Planning Commission Chairman Chuck Warbington will step down after the board's meeting in December to focus more time on his duties as Lawrenceville's City Manager, the longtime planning commissioner told the Daily Post Monday.
Warbington has been on the planning commission for 15 years, having represented District 3 under three county commissioners. He has served as the Planning Commission's chairman for the last six years.
Warbington's last meeting as a member of the Planning Commission will be Dec. 3.
"I am thankful to have been appointed to the position by three separate District 3 Commissioners, John Dunn, Mike Beaudreau, and Tommy Hunter and have been honored by my fellow planning commissioners to serve as Planning Commission Chair for the past six years," Warbington said.
Since spring 2016, Warbington has worn the dual hats of leading the Planning Commission and serving as Lawrenceville's city manager.
The city is currently in the midst of a building boom that includes the SouthLawn Development, the College Corridor project, the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center and an upcoming combo Hilton Tapestry hotel and public parking deck project.
"The city of Lawrenceville is undergoing an extensive transformation as the county seat, and based on my responsibilities as city manager of the city of Lawrenceville, it has become abundantly clear that my time needs to be focused on continuing the positive change in the city," Warbington said.
The longtime planning commissioner reassured residents that members of the Planning Commission will listen to community concerns about zoning projects that come before the board for consideration. He also urged planning commissioners to not stop talking to residents about proposed zoning projects.
"As a ninth generation resident of Gwinnett County, I am proud of the rich history of the county and am excited about Gwinnett’s future," Warbington said. "During my tenure on the Planning Commission, I have had the pleasure to serve with many commission members who have spent hours meeting with residents and gathering information for each zoning meeting.
"Gwinnett County citizens can be assured that the current members of the Planning Commission listen to its citizens and have tough recommendations every month. I encourage them to continue to engage the citizens and hold fast to the future land use plan providing a bright sustainable future for Gwinnett."