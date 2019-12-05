Brian Weaver, Chris Coughlin and Erin Elwood all emerged with convincing victories in their run-off elections for spots on the Johns Creek City Council on Dec. 3
For Post 2, Weaver earned 2,887 votes (57.18%) to defeat Dilip Tunki, who received 2,162 votes (42.82%). In the initial vote last month, Weaver took 47.76% of the vote compared to Tunki’s 30.38%. Royce Reinecke failed to make the run-off after getting 23.86%.
For Post 4, Coughlin, the incumbent, received 3,160 votes (64.6%) to beat Marybeth Cooper (1,732, 35.4%). Last month, Coughlin had 3,319 votes (47.41%), while Cooper received 1,342 votes (19.17%). Adam Thomas and Ken Altom were eliminated after getting 1,288 and 1,052 votes, respectively.
For Post 6, Elwood received 2,720 votes (55.07%), about 500 more than Issure C. Yang (2,219, 44.93%) in a race to take the seat vacated by Steve Broadbent. In November, Elwood had 2,700 votes compared to Yang’s 2,258. Judy Lefave, who received 2,076 votes (29.51%), was eliminated.
The run-off election winners will get four-year terms. There are six council seats and three are consisted every two years, with Posts 1,3 and 5, as well as the mayoral election, set to be decided in the next cycle.
City council members and the mayor are prohibited from running for more than three consecutive terms.