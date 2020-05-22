It's been a long road to completion, but the Wall That Heals officially opened this week in Johns Creek, in time for Memorial Day.
The wall, which is a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial honoring the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, opened on Friday after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and an incident of vandalism.
"This has been on our priority list for a while," said Johns Creek Parks Manager Robby Newton. "It feels good to be letting folks in and taking a look at it, especially with it being Memorial Day weekend."
Originally scheduled to open March 28, the memorial bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. Though the wall is now open to the public, Johns Creek officials said the city is planning "a future celebratory memorial event at a time when health, safety, and crowd restrictions permit larger gathering opportunities."
However, there is no set date for that celebration at this time.
The Wall That Heals was previously a traveling memorial and made a week-long visit in Johns Creek in 2017. That set in motion the idea to bring the wall to the city on a permanent basis. In 2018, the city of Johns Creek announced the permanent home for the replica would be inside the Veterans Memorial Walk, which is located at Newtown Park.
A press release from the city lauds the work of donors and volunteers who helped bring the Wall That Heals to Johns Creek. The city thanked the Johns Creek Veterans Association, Charity Guild of Johns Creek, Development Authority of Fulton County, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Jacobs Engineering, James Bell, John and Cori Davenport, John Bucket, Leadership Johns Creek, Render Freeman, Sawnee EMC, UPS Foundation and the Wells Fargo Foundation for bringing the memorial to the city.
Though the memorial is now open, Johns Creek officials remind visitors to follow social distancing guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19 when visiting the Wall That Heals.
