Johns Creek residents who are interested in serving on the City of Johns Creek Arts & Culture Board, Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee, Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals can nominate themselves for those positions. Residents with the time, ability and desire to actively participate on this board are asked to please apply online, according to the city
The City of Johns Creek opens the self-nomination process for 30 days. Once closed, all applications are then forwarded to the City Council for review. Afterward, the council provides their recommendations to the mayor. Each recommended applicant is contacted by Craig Kidd (the mayor’s aide) to determine if they are still interested in serving. The mayor then nominates board appointees and the council ratifies the appointments. This is a 60-90 day process.
To view the actual applications, click here.