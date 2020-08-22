The annual Johns Creek Clean Up and Crawl had a little different look when it was held on Aug. 8 — with masks and social distancing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. But the results were similar to the years before — a lot of good work done by a hearty group of volunteers.
This year’s event included 20 or so volunteers and led to about 175 pounds of waste being collected from Johns Creek, said Lauren McDaniel, operations manager for the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
“We had a good turnout and they had their masks on and did a god job of social distancing,” McDaniel said. “It’s a wonderful partnership with the city of Johns Creek.”
Boy Scout Troop 7153 played a big role in the event, clearing a path to the creek and also serving as escorts, helping volunteers get to the creek. McDaniel said a large number of golf balls were collected as well as a good amount of plastic and yard waste. There were even several boards with nails in them, she said, underscoring the importance of the clean-up event.
Though the creek doesn’t run through the preserve, Autrey Mill helps facilitate the creek crawl. The preserve’s outdoor activities are open now, McDaniel said. That means visitors can enjoy the three miles of trails the preserve offers as well as animals for children to enjoy, including goats, ducks, chickens, rabbits and a giant tortoise.
“On weekdays the building is closed, but on weekends you can tour the visitor center one group at a time with a reservation,” McDaniel said.
Volunteers help with the animals at the preserve. And whether it’s doing that or helping with the creek crawl, they provide important help at Autrey Mill.
“Volunteers are our lifeblood here,” McDaniel said.
The Autrey Mill Preserve and Heritage Center is located at 9770 Autrey Mill Road.
