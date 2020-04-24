A pair of seniors from Johns Creek have been named 2020 Coca-Cola Scholars and will receive $20,000 college scholarships for attaining the prestigious honor.
Corrine Yuan, who attends Johns Creek High School, and Albert Zhang, who attends Northview High, are among a select group of 150 seniors who were awarded the scholarship out of more than 93,000 applicants from across the country.
According to a press release from Coca-Cola, less than 1/6th of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive the extremely competitive award. The honorees were chosen based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities as part of a three-stage selection process.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
The Coca-Cola Scholars Program — a joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola and The Coca‑Cola Company ‚ is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years, according to Coca-Cola officials.
In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars have been welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together.
Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college.
