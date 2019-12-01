Thanksgiving may be over but there are plenty of festivities still on tap during the upcoming week in the city of Johns Creek. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Dreidel Display takes place on Thursday night followed by the Founders Day parade on Saturday.
Santa will make an appearance at the tree lighting and dreidel display, with the event scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newtown Park. According to the city, there will be hot chocolate, holiday treats and children’s activities for families to enjoy after the tree is lit at 6:15.
“This event has really grown a lot, especially in the past few years since we’ve moved the tree from the old City Hall building to Newtown Park,” said Kirk Franz, recreation manager for Johns Creek. “It’s an event out community looks forward to every year and our volunteers do a great job in making it happen.”
There will also be boxes available for people who would like to make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the city’s Toys for Tots campaign.
The festive week continues on Saturday with the Founders Day parade, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. For the first time, the parade will begin near the new Johns Creek City Hall and proceed 1.3 miles down Lakefield Drive and Johns Creek Parkway, which are expected to be lined by thousands of spectators.
“We are excited about the new location of the Founders Day Parade,” Mayor Mike Bodker said in a statement. “This route follows the tree-lined streets of Technology Park, past City Hall, and gives greater opportunities for more spectators to watch the parade, without blocking any major roadways.”
The reviewing stand will be located near City Hall at 11360 Lakefield Drive. Karyn Greer of CBS46 will emcee the event.
Parking is available at the following addresses:
♦ 11445 Johns Creek Parkway
♦ 11465 Johns Creek Parkway
♦ 11340 Lakefield Drive
More than 80 units and more than 1,000 people are expected to participate in the parade, including Shriner clowns, local high school clubs and bands and colorful floats from area businesses, organizations and neighborhoods.