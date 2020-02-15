Three Johns Creek high schools have been named AP Schools of Distinction by the Georgia Department of Education.
Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview high schools achieved that honor, which was awarded to schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Data released by College Board shows that Georgia’s statewide pass rate on Advanced Placement exams in the Class of 2019 ranked 17th nationally, according to the Georgia DOE.
The Johns Creek area schools were three of 255 different Georgia schools recognized across nine different lists by the Georgia DOE.
“I commend the students, teachers, and staff of these 255 schools,” Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Behind this recognition is an enormous amount of hard work, and I congratulate all those who worked to expand access, improve performance, and build strong Advanced Placement programs in each school recognized today.”
The three Johns Creek schools were also named AP STEM schools (for schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses) and AP STEM achievement schools (for AP STEM honorees with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher)
The three schools also were named AP Humanities Schools (schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course) as well as AP Humanities Achievement schools (for AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.)
Georgia had the 15th-highest AP exam participation rate in the country with 40.5% of Georgia’s class of 2019 taking an AP exam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.