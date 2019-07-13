Third annual Luau Mixer slated for Aug. 7
The Johns Creek Chamber is holding its third annual Multi-Chamber Luau Mixer Aug. 7, and those looking to join can still register by visiting the local organization’s website.
The event is scheduled from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at 11450 Technology Circle in Johns Creek Technology Park and will feature a speed networking event and the luau-themed mixer with opportunities to build business.
Johns Creek Chamber staff encourages attendees to either arrive in island attire or dress in business attire for the gathering, which will feature hundreds of chamber members from the Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Johns Creek, Georgia Hispanic and Greater North Fulton chambers of commerce.
Robin Buckley, executive director, member services and small business resource center, said it’s “the only multi-chamber event in the region,” and features more than 15 participating restaurants during the event’s reception.
To register, visit https://members.johnscreekchamber.com/events/details/3rd-annual-multi-chamber-luau-mixer-29116.
Overnight lane closures planned for Medlock Bridge
Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation plan to begin overnight lane closures for State Road 141/Medlock Bridge Road resurfacing work beginning Thursday, July 18 – weather permitting.
The resurfacing work aims to improve the condition of the deteriorating roadway, providing a smoother ride and improving the integrity of the road materials and topping, according to a news release from the city of Johns Creek.
Work hours are limited to 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week, which will allow crews to work safely with minimal traffic flow, while minimizing traffic delays related to the lane closures.
The project is scheduled for completion in late February 2020.
— From staff reports