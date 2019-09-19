Members of the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce as well as community members with an interest in the current and future state of public education gathered early Thursday over eggs and coffee to hear from area principals and the district’s new superintendent.
Topics ran the gamut, but one area of interest that spanned much of the meeting included recent graduation rates announced for schools in Johns Creek and Fulton County Schools that showed an overall increase.
Data released by the Georgia Department of Education showed Fulton County Schools’ graduation rates at 87.2 percent for 2019 – the highest the district has ever had.
“The data shows that our district made progress on this front last year,” said Mike Looney, superintendent. “We intend to celebrate the hard work of our schools. We intend to remain laser focused on ensuring that this trend continues so we can witness all of our students walk across the high school stage with a well-earned high school diploma. We haven’t arrived yet.”
Looney added that “our school district is well-positioned to do great things.”
He asked those in attendance at Thursday’s event to encourage young people to see the relevance in their education.
“Students don’t find high school relevant anymore … we’re good at teaching algebra, history and science, but what we’re not good at is connecting those subjects to real life,” Looney said. “My request to you and the community is to help us find ways to connect what they’re learning in school to real life.”
He said internships and job shadowing were one practical way businesses can help make this happen.
“There are all types of opportunities … we just need to be able to help them connect those dots,” Looney said.
Following Looney, all Johns Creek area public high school principals spoke for a couple minutes about their schools.
Principal Anthony Newbold of Centennial High School said his is the “the most diverse high school in the (area) … not just racially, but diversity overall. That’s what makes Centennial a beautiful place.”
Newbold too referenced the recent graduation rates. Centennial’s graduation rate was 92.3 percent – a 0.6-percent increase over the previous year.
“We’re doing some great things here,” Newbold said. “We’re not done … and, we’re going to continue to push for what’s best for our students.”
Chattahoochee High School Principal Mike Todd also mentioned graduation rates, with the school posting 97.9 percent – the district’s highest.
“Ten kids didn’t make it across the stage (to graduate),” Todd said. “It seems like a small amount, but we want to keep improving even more.”
Todd said at Chattahoochee teachers and administrators aim for “a climate of culture where everyone likes to work. We try to treat each other with respect … and we have pride in what we do, and integrity speaks for itself.”
Johns Creek High School Principal Chris Shearer spoke next. He talked about graduation rates – Johns Creek had 96.3 percent – as well as the “social-emotional side” of being a student. “It’s very hard to be a teen. It’s hard to grow up and try to figure out how to get through all the (pressures of high school).”
He said Johns Creek High School partners with local programs that aim to help in that regard.
Finally, Northview High School, which posted graduation rates of 97 percent for a 0.6 percent improvement over the previous year, was represented at the event by Principal Brian Downey. Much like Looney, he referenced the need for the community to help students find opportunities that connect them to real-life experience.
“Work and internships are how this community can assist and partner with our schools to do more,” Downey said. “Our kids are craving these kinds of opportunities.”