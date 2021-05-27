Johns Creek’s Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater is ready to host live music as the city’s Summer Concert Series returns June 4.
The amphitheater, located at Newtown Park, will host the band “7 Sharp 9” on June 4. The band plays a wide variety of cover tunes, from pop to country.
The gates open at 3 p.m. for those wanting to save a spot and the concert starts at 7 p.m. The free event will also feature the food trucks A Little Nauti, The Patty Wagon and King of Pops for a sweet treats. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Attendees are reminded to bring their own chairs and blankets.
The event is rain or shine, city officials said. In the case of rain, attendees are welcome to bring umbrellas but are asked not to bring pop-up tents.
City officials said outside alcohol is not and dogs are not allowed as well (with the exception of service animals).
The city said it plans to announce future concert dates soon.
