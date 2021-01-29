Student Leadership Johns Creek is kicking off Black History Month by hosting an informational webinar to discuss the past and present plans for the Macedonia Cemetery.
The cemetery consists of more than 100 burial sites of formerly enslaved African Americans and their descendants. Two teams from Student Leadership Johns Creek are working to restore and refurbish the cemetery.
The teams, which include students from Northview and Centennial high schools, will moderate the webinar on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. To attend, you can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cjR5PkqIR5K2aEpEN9nKgQ.
Guest panelists include Joan Compton, President of the Johns Creek Historical Society; Kirk Canaday, board member of the Johns Creek Historical Society; City Council Members Brian Weaver and Erin Elwood and Johns Creek Visitors Association President Lynda Lee Smith.
“There is much work to be done to restore this site and the students’ focus is to raise awareness in the community through this webinar,” Student Leadership Johns Creek leaders said in a statement.
The students have created a GoFundMe page to assist in funding many of the planned improvements. Their ultimate goal is to create a Memorial Garden.
For more information on the Macedonia African American Cemetery, go to macedoniacemetery.weebly.com.
