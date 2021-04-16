The Student Leadership Johns Creek team has won the Secretary of State Ambassadors State Championship. It's the third time the group has won the title.
The Secretary of State Ambassadors Program is a leadership training program for high school students in the 10th through 12th grades. The program encourages civic participation and voter registration.
Students who serve as ambassadors earn points for promoting civic engagement, voter registration and volunteerism. Student Leadership Johns Creek came in second place last year, but won the event this year by conducting numerous civic activities.
That included hosting two virtual candidate debates for the State House of Representatives Seat 50 and for State Senate Seat 48.
“We are proud to have such strong future leaders from our city continue a tradition of exceptional achievements,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said. “These outstanding Student Leadership Johns Creek participants are extraordinary role models and we as a city are honored and blessed to have them represent our community at the Secretary of State’s Student Ambassador Program.”
The nine ambassadors for the Student Leadership Johns Creek team include students at Northview, Chattahoochee, Centennial and Johns Creek high schools. The team consists of Aditi Mohan, Akhila Yellapragada, Mehar Nemani, Ty Davalbhakta, Elizabeth Douglas, Ashutosh Chakragiri, Janice Nam, Charlotte Lichtenfeld and Omer Mujawar. Irene Sanders is executive director of Student Leadership Johns Creek.
“It was really an honor to work with Mrs. Sanders and the other team members," team member Janice Nam said. "I’m incredibly grateful to have had the chance to contribute to my community as a student— this is how leaders are made!”
The student ambassadors and the other division winning teams will be recognized by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a virtual program to be held April 22.
