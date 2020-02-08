Fifteen Fulton County Superior Judges will attend a forum facilitated by the Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors on Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
The event, which will give Johns Creek residents the opportunity to learn about the county’s judicial system as well as the chance to talk with the judges, will be held at Sankranti restaurant, located at 2000 Ray Moss Connector in Johns Creek.
The Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors consists of nine students who work with the Secretary of State’s office to participate in events to educate and encourage citizens to become more involved in local politics. At the forum, the ambassadors will lead a question-and-answer session with the judges, who will mingle with those in attendance afterward.
The judges expected to be in attendance are Kimberly M. Esmond Adams, Christopher Brasher, Rachelle Carnesale, Eric Dunaway, Belinda Edwards, Kelly Lee Ellerbe, Kevin Farmer, Rachel Krause, Shawn Ellen LaGrua, Robert McBurney, Shukura Ingram Millender, Rebecca Crumrine Rieder, Emily Richarson, Constance Russell and Paige Reese Whitaker.
The Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors are Ann Philip, Caelyn DeSouza, Jayla Melvin, Kian Kermani, Lydia Grace Logan, Olivia Shaffer, Omeed Kalan, Tina Dong and Yasmin Shalim.
Student Leadership Johns Creek (SLJC) is part of Leadership Johns Creek, which has held a presence in the city for nearly a dozen years. Student Leadership Johns Creek is a highly selective program in which students attending one of the city’s four high schools — Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview – apply for spots in the two-year program.
“This generation is the future of America,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement about the importance of SLJC last year.
While nine students are part of the State Ambassadors program, 100 hundred students are currently in Leadership Johns Creek, in which students are taught leadership skills and are required to complete a community service project –with previous initiatives including a book drive and the rebranding of the Johns Creek Police Department’s Billy Badge program.
This year, students visited the Department of Revenue, the Fulton County jail, the Fulton County government building, the Judicial Department and the State Capitol. Students also spent time with city officials so they could learn how the city operates.
Second-year students work more independently. They are tasked with two multi-media projects, with one being building an online personal portfolio that includes a resume, personal philosophy and a LinkedIn profile. The purpose is to help prepare students to apply to college and obtain internships that prepare them for the next chapter of their lives.
The second project consists of shadowing a business professional in a field they are interested in pursuing after high school graduations.
The Secretary of State’s Ambassadors Program’s goal “is to provide high school students an opportunity to engage as leaders within their school and community,” according to the program’s website. “Through this program, the students gain leadership experience by learning about and teaching Georgia civics to their peers, learning about voter registration, and promoting and encouraging other students and residents of Johns Creek to register to vote. The SLJC students work individually and as a team to create a dialogue that gets first-time voters educated, excited, and engaged in the election process.”
The program consists of an alumni/board orientation, a one-day retreat, seven one-day sessions, a class project and a graduation.
Participants also are exposed to business, government, healthcare, non-profit, public safety, community, volunteer service, and local history, with graduates getting the skills needed to become community leaders.
The graduates of the 2019 class are currently attending college at Harvard, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cal-Berkeley, West Point, Brown, Stanford, Princeton, Vanderbilt, Cornell, Florida State, Florida, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Northeastern. Boston University, Oglethorpe, Kennesaw State, Mercer and Chicago.
