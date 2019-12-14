Students in the Class of 2022 who attend a Johns Creek high school and are interested in learning leadership skills to impact their community are urged to apply for the Student Leadership Johns Creek Program (SLJC) through Jan 31.
Students can apply for the two-year program via studentleadershipcreek.com or through the school sponsors at each of the city’s high schools.
SLJC is part of Leadership Johns Creek (LJC), a 501(c)3 non-profit, which is designed to develop leadership talent in individuals representing the Johns Creek community through a structured series of learning experiences. The program consists of an alumni/board orientation, a one-day retreat, seven one-day sessions the second Thursday from September through May, a class project and a graduation.
Participants also are exposed to business, government, health care, nonprofits, public safety, community, volunteer service and local history, with graduates learning the skills needed to become community leaders.
Participants in their first-year are taught leadership skills and are required to complete a community service project as part of a team, with previous initiatives including a book drive and the rebranding of the Johns Creek Police Department’s Billy Badge program.
Second-year students work more independently. They are tasked with two multi-media projects, with one being building an online personal portfolio that includes a resume, personal philosophy and a LinkedIn profile. The purpose is to help prepare students to apply to college and obtain internships that prepare them for the next chapter of their lives.
The second project consists of shadowing a business professional in a field they are interested in pursuing after high school graduations.
Additionally, nine participants are selected to represent SLJC in a competition conducted by the Secretary of State Ambassadors program. During the last two years, the nine representatives competed against nearly 200 other schools statewide and emerged victorious. The Secretary of State Ambassadors also hosted a debate among the 10 city council candidates at Northview High School.
“This generation is the future of America,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “It is important that you and your friends become registered to vote to make sure your voice is represented in your government.”
The 2019-20 Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors are Ann Philip, Caelyn DeSouza, Jayla Melvin, Kian Kermani, Lydia Grace Logan, Olivia Shaffer, Omeed Kalan, Tina Dong and Yasmin Shalim.
The Secretary of State’s Ambassadors Program’s goal “is to provide high school students an opportunity to engage as leaders within their school and community,” according to the program’s website. “Through this program, the students gain leadership experience by learning about and teaching Georgia civics to their peers, learning about voter registration, and promoting and encouraging other students and residents of Johns Creek to register to vote. The SLJC students work individually and as a team to create a dialogue that gets first-time voters educated, excited, and engaged in the election process.”
The graduates of the 2019 class are currently attending college at Harvard, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cal-Berkeley, West Point, Brown, Stanford, Princeton, Vanderbilt, Cornell, Florida State, Florida, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Northeastern. Boston University, Oglethorpe, Kenensaw State, Mercer and Chicago.