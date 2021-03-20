Teams from Student Leadership Johns Creek made a donation to the Johns Creek Historical Society this past weekend to help restore the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery located in the city.
The groups — from Centennial and Northview high schools — presented a check for $3,100 to the historical society. The students helped raise awareness about the cemetery, which is located near the intersection of State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads — by hosting a webinar and creating a promotional. Through those efforts, the students also started a fundraising project.
The cemetery consists of more than 100 burial sites of formerly enslaved African-Americans and their descendants. But as time has passed, the site has fallen into disrepair.
The goal of helping restore the cemetery led the students to create a GoFundMe page —gofund.me/a07a6202 — to assist in funding many of the planned improvements. Their ultimate goal is to create a Memorial Garden.
For more information on the Macedonia African American Cemetery, go to macedoniacemetery.weebly.com.
Johns Creek Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski, Johns Creek City Council members Brian Weaver and John Bradberry, State Rep. Angelika Kausche and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann were among those who attended the presentation.
