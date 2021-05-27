Johns Creek residents have a new park to enjoy during Memorial Day weekend. State Bridge Park is now open.
Last week the city officially opened the four-acre park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The park is located at 10610 State Bridge Road, on the south side of State Bridge Road, just east of the intersection of West Morton and State Bridge roads.
The park features a trailhead kiosk for the quarter-mile nature trail, which has a soft/natural walking surface that winds through young pines, established magnolia trees and more species, city officials said.
The park also features a picnic table near the trail entrance, new landscaping and a concrete sidewalk providing pedestrian access from the State Bridge Road sidewalk.
