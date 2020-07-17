Robby Newton is proud of the parks in Johns Creek no matter what the month. But July is always a little special for the city’s Park Manager because it is National Parks and Recreation Month.
That usually means events celebrating that designation and encouraging residents to get out and enjoy the city’s parks. While the COVID-19 pandemic has squashed plans to hold special events, it hasn’t kept city residents from making good use of its parks.
“Our playgrounds are full. Our dog parks are full. Everybody’s trying to get outside and enjoy the nice weather,” Newton said.
While many entertainment options have been limited by the pandemic, local parks have seen increased use, Newton said. He said the city had contractors that wanted to do striping in the park’s parking lots during the pandemic, thinking they would be less crowded.
“It’s the opposite. We’re extremely busy,” Newton said. “So we had to put (the striping) off.”
Another thing the city has had to put off is holding special events to highlight the summer months. But that hasn’t dampened residents’ enthusiasm for their parks, and Newton and his staff have stayed busy making sure the parks are clean and safe.
Signs have been posted to encourage social distancing, and Newton said bathroom at the park are cleaned twice a day.
“Usually we’d have something every week (during the summer). Our main focus (this summer) is to keep the bathrooms and parks really clean so people can get out on the trails and fields and enjoy themselves.”
Johns Creek has the following parks:
♦ Autrey Mill, located at 9770 Autrey Mill Road;
♦ Newtown, located at 3150 Old Alabama Road;
♦ Ocee, located at 10900 Buice Road; and
♦ Shakerag, located at 10945 Rogers Circle.
From The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, that features four Dwarf Nigerian goats, to the dog park at Newton Park, to the sand volleyball courts at Ocee Park to the cricket fields at Shakerag Park, Johns Creek offers a variety of unique options — which also include hiking and fishing.
“The thing I like to bring up is that we have something for everyone,” Newton said.
Newton said the city is also happy to provide an outlet during this time when residents need one.
“People are getting outside and looking for ways to enjoy our parks on their own,” Newton said. “It’s great to be able to provide that.”
No matter what the month.
