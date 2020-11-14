Santa Claus is coming to Johns Creek in a couple of ways this holiday season. The city recently announced its Santa Tours, bringing the jolly old elf to local neighborhoods, along with a chance for Johns Creek residents to have personal Zoom chats with Santa.
The Santa Tours will run Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Santa will ride on the back of a Johns Creek Fire Department truck, spreading holiday cheer and throwing candy canes to families along the tour route. The route and time Santa will appear in each neighborhood will be determined by the neighborhoods that opt in.
A large number of neighborhoods have signed up for the tours, and the deadline to sign up is Nov. 20.
The city is also offering special one-on-one video calls with Santa this holiday season. The calls are for children of all ages and abilities and will occur on Dec. 12 in five-minute increments from noon to 12:55 p.m.
The calls will be for three minutes and the city asks for one family per time slot. The calls are being set up by the Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Department and the cost is $5.
Parents are asked to mention if there are any special requests or requirements for their child. Residents can register online at the Recreation and Parks website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.