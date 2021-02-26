Locals won't have access to the Rogers Bridge Trail starting Monday. But the payoff will be a brand-new pedestrian bridge connecting the cities of Johns Creek and Duluth across the Chattahoochee River when the project comes to fruition.
Officials say the project is expected to be completed in late summer of 2022, with the pre-construction report saying it will: "provide the missing link between the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek by restoring, rehabilitating or replacing the bridge for bicycle and pedestrian access to Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth and ... Cauley Creek Park in Johns Creek.”
In the interim, both the Rogers Bridge Trail and parking area will be closed to the public starting Monday as crews begin construction, Johns Creek city officials said. The existing trail, from Bell Road to the Chattahoochee River, will be the primary constriction access route for the project.
The fire station will ultimately be manned by full-time firefighters, chiefs and officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week – just like the city’s other fire stations.
The city said the project includes disassembling and removing the existing steel bridge structure. The new pedestrian bridge will be reconstructed in the same location as a replica of the original, which will provide pedestrians with a connection across the Chattahoochee River.
The cities of Johns Creek and Duluth, along with Gwinnett and Fulton counties, have worked together on the project. It was previously reported that each of the four partners will pay about $350,000 to fund the project, which will "allow greater access to public spaces and parkland along the river, access to the Western Gwinnett Bikeway and provide multi-jurisdictional bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to Fulton and Gwinnett Counties and surrounding communities,” according to the pre-construction report.
Due to safety concerns, Johns Creek officials said the Rogers Bridge Trail will be closed for the duration of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.