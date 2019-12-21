The cities of Johns Creek and Duluth, along with Gwinnett and Fulton counties, are moving ahead with plans to revive a crossing over the Chattahoochee River at the site of the old Rogers Bridge.
An agreement has been reached to handle funding for the project, which will be managed by Duluth officials. Each of the four partners will pay about $350,000 to fund the project under the terms of the agreement.
The funds will meet the matching requirements from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Regional Commission. Once completed, a pedestrian crossing at the bridge site will serve as a connection point for Johns Creek and Duluth as well nearby parks on each side of the river.
“This pedestrian bridge will connect two counties and two cities and augment the recreation opportunities available to individuals and families in those communities.” Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Jace Brooks said in a statement.
The project, which is currently in the preliminary engineering phase, will use a replica truss, which was selected by Johns Creek and Duluth and approved by both city’s councils. Construction is expected to start in the spring, according to Duluth City Engineer Margie Pozin.
The project is an example of how intergovernmental agreements can lead to improvements for residents in neighboring counties.
“Many intergovernmental agreements have been necessary for the success of this bridge,” Pozin said.
Gwinnett County recently approved its participation in the agreement. Gwinnett’s portion of the funding comes from a Special Local Option Sales Tax. The SPLOST is an optional one percent county sales tax used to fund capital outlay projects proposed by the county government and participating qualified municipal governments.
“The Rogers Bridge will provide the missing link between the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek by restoring, rehabilitating or replacing the bridge for bicycle and pedestrian access to Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth and the future Cauley Creek park in Johns Creek,” according to the project’s preconstruction report.
“This project will allow greater access to public spaces and parkland along the river, access to the Western Gwinnett Bikeway and provide multi-jurisdictional bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to Fulton and Gwinnett Counties and surrounding communities.”
Staff Writer Curt Yeomans contributed to this report.