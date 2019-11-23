Johns Creek residents and those who work in the city and who are at least 18 years old can get an up close look at how the fire department works beginning on Feb. 5, when the JCFD holds its Fire Academy.
But you must apply to attend via johnscreekga.gov/services-resources/forms/fire/citizens-fire-academy. Applications, which include a criminal history background check, can also be filled out the JCFD headquarters.
The comprehensive course, held at Station 62, has nine classes: Feb. 5, 19, 26, March 2, 12, 23, 26, April 13 and 26. The Tuesday classes run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the Saturday sessions going from 9 a.m. to noon.
The academy will cover an array of topics, including JCFD operations, fire tactics and strategies, as well as fire prevention and investigation techniques.
“The academy helps our community understand all of what the fire department does since we do a lot more than just put out fires,” said Chad McGiboney, deputy chief for the Johns Creek Fire Department. “We help handle car wrecks, emergency medical calls and provide a huge avenue for training for all of our staff.”