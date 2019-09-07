Pup-a-Palooza, Johns Creek’s annual “puppy party,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Newtown Park’s Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater.
Sunnie McWalters, recreation program coordinator, said the gathering often boasts breeds of all sorts: “From small Yorkies to giant Great Danes.”
Held since 2013, the event features a best dressed costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and best trick contest at noon.
Puppy patrons and their people can also enjoy music, pet product vendors and more at the annual event.
McWalters said that, generally, Pup-a-Palooza brings out around 500 people – not including “our dog guests.”
Free hot dogs and water will be available while supplies last.
Newtown Park is also home to the Newtown Dream Dog Park, billed as one of the top dog parks in the whole country. It includes a fenced off, one-acre area with artificial turf, sprinklers for dogs to play in, obstacles to play on, as well as water fountains for people and pets alike. It also has separate areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, shelters and shade trees.
For more information about the dog park or Pup-a-Palooza, contact the recreation and parks division at 678-512-3200.
Newtown Park is located at 3150 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek.