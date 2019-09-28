This year’s Pup-a-Palooza brought a wide variety of dog lovers and canine enthusiasts to Newtown Park’s Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater for the annual event Sept. 21, which featured costume contests, trick competitions and more.
Kelly Anthony of Johns Creek brought her German shepherd for the fun.
“I always heard about Pup-a-Palooza, but I’d never been,” Anthony said. “It was a lot of fun. There was every kind of dog you could think of ... and more.”
Edie Damann, external communications manager with the city of Johns Creek, said Pup-a-Palooza had more than 350 attendees this year.
“This year, we (also) had a Pup-a-Palooza photo booth where guests could take fun selfies with their dogs, friends and family … overall, we are very happy with the success of this event.”
Sunnie McWalters, recreation program coordinator, said the gathering often boasts breeds of all sorts: “From small Yorkies to giant Great Danes.”
Puppy patrons and their people enjoyed music, pet product vendors and more at the annual event.
Brian Myers of Atlanta said he wished he could find a comparable festival in his city of residence.
“It was great,” said Myers, who attended the Sept. 21 event with wife, Jenni. “We’ve got a poodle who we took, and she made some friends. We met some fellow dog lovers like ourselves also. It’s like canine networking or something,” he said, laughing.
Newtown Park is also home to the Newtown Dream Dog Park, billed as one of the top dog parks in the whole country. It includes a fenced off, one-acre area with artificial turf, sprinklers for dogs to play in, obstacles to play on, as well as water fountains for people and pets alike. It also has separate areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, shelters and shade trees.
For more information about the dog park or Pup-a-Palooza, contact the recreation and parks division at 678 512-3200.
In addition to the Newtown Dream Dog Park, Newtown Park is home to a community garden, Park Place Senior Center, the Veterans Memorial Walk and will soon have the Wall that Heals, a Vietnam Veterans War Memorial – a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Newtown Park is located at 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.